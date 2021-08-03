Menu
Joey Purp Announces New Mixtape UpLate, Shares “Outside”: Stream

Windy City rapper's homage to Chicago house music

Joey Purp, photo via artist’s Instagram
August 3, 2021 | 11:16am ET

    Joey Purp has returned with UpLate, his new mixtape dropping September 24th. He has also unveiled the first preview, “Outside,” and its accompanying music video.

    Purp co-produced almost the entire project, linking up with notable producers like Knox Fortune, Peter Cottontale, Smoko Ono, and Thelonious Martin. In a statement, the Windy City rapper explained how UpLate pays homage to Chicago house music:

    “We really just wanted to expand… Chicago’s sound and what that means to the world. We wanted to give a glimpse at our history and our future at the same time you know. There’s a saying, you don’t know where you’re going unless you know where you came from. In hip-hop, we say it ain’t where you from it’s where you at. So this is where we’re from and this is where we’re at and this is where we’re going. And this is what it sounds like.”

    “Outside,” which is co-produced by Purp and Smoko Ono, features a hazy, bottom-heavy beat. On the track, the Savemoney member boasts about “ballin’ out like a athlete” while still remembering his roots with lyrics like, “I used to play the street just to be on each side/ Northside, Southside, Eastside, Westside.”

    Purp’s most recent full-length was Quarterthing, one of the best albums of 2018. In June, he dropped the Thelonious Martin-produced “Mob Ties.”

    Watch the music video for Joey Purp’s “Outside” below, followed by the UpLate tracklist.

    UpLate Tracklist:
    01. Already that
    02. Cake
    03. Candy paint
    04. Outside
    05. Damn
    06. Uh huh
    07. 200 or better
    08. Check please
    09. Love
    10. toes

