John Carpenter Announces Halloween Kills Soundtrack, Shares “Unkillable”: Stream

In collaboration with his son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies

John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davie, photo by Sophie Gransard
August 17, 2021 | 1:34pm ET

    John Carpenter has announced the soundtrack to David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills. It will arrive October 15th via Sacred Bones and accompany the film’s release in theaters. As a first preview, Carpenter has shared “Unkillable.”

    Spanning 20 tracks, the album is described in a press release as “unmistakably Carpenter.” It contains “sinister vintage synth tones,” but also features the Master of Horror drawing from a “broader sonic palette” while taking advantage of digital production tools.

    The Halloween Kills soundtrack will be available on CD, cassette, and vinyl. The standard LP comes in orange as well as a “charred pumpkin” black. Sacred Bones is also offering a molten orange variant, with retailers like Rough Trade carrying exclusive pressings of their own. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Carpenter composed “Unkillable” with his son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies. The track is unsettling and foreboding, with pounding synths and screeching strings fitting for a climactic scene in the upcoming movie. Stream it below.

    Earlier this month, Carpenter teamed up with Scottish trio CHVRCHES to remix each other’s tracks. He delivered a new take on “Good Girls,” while the synth pop group reworked “Turning the Bones,” a cut from his 2021 LP, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death.

    Halloween Kills is Gordon’s sequel to his 2018 reboot of Carpenter’s horror franchise. The film lands in theaters on October 15th, with its follow-up sequel, Halloween Ends, planned for release on October 14th, 2022.

    Halloween Kills Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Artwork:

    John Carpenter Halloween Kills New Soundtrack Album Artwork

    Halloween Kills Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:
    01. Logos Kill
    02. Halloween Kills (Main Title)
    03. The Myers House
    04. First Attack
    05. Stand Off
    06. Let It Burn
    07. He Appears
    08. From the Fire
    09. Strodes at the Hospital
    10. Cruel Intentions
    11. Gather the Mob
    12. Rampage
    13. Frank and Laurie
    14. Hallway Madness
    15. It Needs to Die
    16. Reflection
    17. Unkillable
    18. Payback
    19. Michael’s Legend
    20. Halloween Kills (End Titles)

