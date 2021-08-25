John Cleese is Hosting a Show About Cancel Culture

Attention, anyone who’s ever been cancelled: John Cleese is looking for you. The veteran comedian and actor is set to host his own show called John Cleese: Cancel Me.

According to The Guardian, he docu-series, which is set to air on the UK’s Channel 4, will feature the 81-year-old Monty Python star tackling the concept of woke thought by interviewing both figures who’ve been cancelled in the public arena and activists who helped champion the cancelling.

“I’m delighted to have a chance to find out, on camera, about all the aspects of so-called political correctness. There’s so much I really don’t understand, like: how the impeccable idea of ‘Let’s all be kind to people’ has been developed in some cases ad absurdum,” Cleese said in a statement.

He continued: “I want to bring the various reasonings right out in the open so that people can be clearer in their minds what they agree with, what they don’t agree with, and what they still can’t make their mind up about.”

This isn’t the first time Cleese has taken on the topic at hand. Far from it, in fact. Last year, he defended J.K. Rowling against allegations of transphobia and protested the removal of an episode of his ’70s-era BBC sitcom Fawlty Towers for using its use of N-word, calling the decision “stupid” and an attempt to “pacify” viewers.

Last September, he sat down with Consequence for a 10 Years and 10 Questions interview to celebrate the publication of his new book Creativity.

