John Lithgow Joins Increasingly Ludicrous Cast for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon

Apple may have given Martin Scorsese too much money. Via Deadline, John Lithgow is the latest actor to join Scorsese’s absolutely bonkers cast for the upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon.

He’ll be playing Prosecutor Leaward, and as Variety reports that the part is in fact a prosecutor, that means a two-time Oscar nominee has been hired for a role that doesn’t even have a first name.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann. It explores the murders of native Osage peoples in Oklahoma in the 1920s after oil deposits were discovered on their land, in a saga that came to be called the Reign of Terror.

Scorsese mainstays Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Nero were announced along with the film, and since then the cast has added Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, Lily Gladstone, and alt-country icons Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.

This will be Lithgow’s first collaboration with Scorsese. The veteran actor is currently up for an Emmy Award for his performance in Perry Mason, and he recently joined the cast of Showtime’s revival of Dexter.