Johnny Marr Announces Double Album Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, Shares “Spirit, Power and Soul”: Stream

The legend Johnny Marr has announced Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, a double album that will be released as four separate EPs. Fever Dreams Pt 1 arrives October 15th, and as a preview the former The Smiths guitarist has shared the new song “Spirit, Power and Soul.”

Fever Dreams Pt 1 is a four-track effort, and the new single doesn’t just open the EP, it also sets the mood for the three EPs to follow. As Marr said in a statement, “‘Spirit, Power and Soul’ is a kind of mission statement. I had an idea about an electro sound with gospel feeling, in my own words… an electro soul anthem.”

“Spirit, Power and Soul” rolls along like a high-speed train, powered by heartbeat drums and chugging electric guitars. “Now, time has come,” Marr sings. “Spirit, power, and soul/ And I get the feeling/ Spirit, power, and soul.”

The track comes with a music video that shows the wonders of a green screen. Marr occupies front and center as waves of geometric shapes wash past him, and you can check it out below. Pre-orders for Fever Dreams Pt 1 are ongoing.

When he hasn’t been working on his solo career, Marr has become a sought-after collaborator, and he recently appeared on The Avalanche’s new album, We Will Always Love You. Next year, he’ll join The Killers on their 2022 tour.

Fever Dreams Pt 1 Artwork:

Fever Dreams Pt 1 Tracklist:

01. Spirit, Power and Soul

02. Receiver

03. All These Days

04. Ariel