Johnny Marr Announces Double Album Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, Shares “Spirit, Power and Soul”: Stream

The album will be released as a series of EPs, with the first due out October 15th

johnny marr fever dreams double album spirit power and soul new album ep listen stream tour
Johnny Marr, photo courtesy of the artist
August 31, 2021 | 1:36pm ET

    The legend Johnny Marr has announced Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, a double album that will be released as four separate EPs. Fever Dreams Pt 1 arrives October 15th, and as a preview the former The Smiths guitarist has shared the new song “Spirit, Power and Soul.”

    Fever Dreams Pt 1 is a four-track effort, and the new single doesn’t just open the EP, it also sets the mood for the three EPs to follow. As Marr said in a statement, “‘Spirit, Power and Soul’ is a kind of mission statement. I had an idea about an electro sound with gospel feeling, in my own words… an electro soul anthem.”

    “Spirit, Power and Soul” rolls along like a high-speed train, powered by heartbeat drums and chugging electric guitars. “Now, time has come,” Marr sings. “Spirit, power, and soul/ And I get the feeling/ Spirit, power, and soul.”

    The track comes with a music video that shows the wonders of a green screen. Marr occupies front and center as waves of geometric shapes wash past him, and you can check it out below. Pre-orders for Fever Dreams Pt 1 are ongoing.

    When he hasn’t been working on his solo career, Marr has become a sought-after collaborator, and he recently appeared on The Avalanche’s new album, We Will Always Love You. Next year, he’ll join The Killers on their 2022 tour.

    Fever Dreams Pt 1 Artwork:

    Fever Dreams Pt 1 Tracklist:
    01. Spirit, Power and Soul
    02. Receiver
    03. All These Days
    04. Ariel

