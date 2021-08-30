JoJo on How Mental Health, Depression, and Joni Mitchell’s Blue Shaped Her New EP



JoJo sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss her new EP, Trying Not to Think About It, it’s firth single “Worst (I Assume).” and the building the new songs around mental health, negative patterns, and how depression affects your relationships.

The singer/songwriter/actress talks extensively on how the new songs were built around mental health, negative patterns, and how depression affects your relationships. JoJo also discusses how Joni Mitchell’s Blue lent a heavy dose of inspiration when looking towards lyrics, while the classic sounds of Usher, Justin Timberlake, and Aaliyah along with modern acts like H.E.R, Victoria Monet, and Silk Sonic inspired the music.

JoJo also talks about collaborating with Diane Warren on last year’s “The Change,” her upcoming tour dates of intimate shows (get tickets via Ticketmaster or the secondary market), and the future possibilities of vinyl versions of her re-recorded albums.

Listen to the JoJo episode of Kyle Meredith With up top, or watch the whole discussion via the YouTube player below. Make sure to subscribe to KMW at the links above, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network to keep getting updates on all our series.

