Jorja Smith Is Feeling “All of This” on New Single: Stream

Ghanaian producer GuiltyBeatz channels his inner Thom Yorke on the minimal dance song

Jorja Smith All of This stream new song single music video watch, photo via YouTube/@Jorja Smith
Jorja Smith, photo via YouTube/@Jorja Smith
August 5, 2021 | 5:19pm ET

    It’s never been up for debate whether or not Jorja Smith has an incredible voice. She made that much obvious on Lost and Found. But on her brand new single “All of This,” which sees her teaming up with producer GuiltyBeatz, the R&B singer branches into minimal electronica and sounds like she could be the next opener for Radiohead. Stream it below.

    Over staccato drum taps and a restless shaker, Jorja Smith sings about falling in love, being stung by lies, and navigating a path forward after having her heart broken on the single. In the background, a slink synth beat plays on loop and some deep bass notes ring out in the softest way possible. If we didn’t know better, it would be tempting to wonder if Thom Yorke produced “All of This” considering how minimal yet groovy it is, like something off of Anima.

    This is Smith’s first piece of new music since releasing her Be Right Back EP back in May, which featured the hits “Gone” and “Addicted.” Before that, she put out her debut album Lost and Found in 2018.

    Earlier this summer, Smith joined this year’s Live at Worthy Farm Livestream, a five-hour event featuring artists like Jarvis Cocker, PJ Harvey, and Kae Tempest. For her performance, Smith sang gorgeous tracks from Be Right Back, Lost and Found, and a cover of “Peng Black Girls” alongside ENNY. Hopefully she will get to tour later this year in support of the EP so fans can hear those songs in person at last.

