JPEGMAFIA Announces New Album, Shares “TRUST!”: Stream

It’s been six month since JPEGMAFIA last wore out our exclamation point keys with “LAST DANCE!,” “FIX URSELF!,” and the rest of EP2! Now he’s back with the new song “TRUST!,” which is the first taste of an as-yet untitled fourth album. Additionally, Peggy has announced a 2021 US tour, which will be followed by a 2022 European trek.

LP4 will be the rapper/producer’s first full-length since 2019’s All My Heroes Are Cornballs. “TRUST!” has a bright beat that bounces back and forth like a plinko game, with lyrics that show a serious lack of the title word. “I can’t believe that shit,” he says, “I don’t believe that bitch/ I don’t believe these n****s, bruh, they be lyin’.” Check it out below.

Few details are available for LP4, but it’s expected this fall, and pre-orders are ongoing.

Advertisement

Related Video

You might find a clue to the release date in JPEGMAFIA’s newly announced tour. He’ll be hitting the road on October 8th, beginning in California and playing 26 North American dates before ending in Los Angeles on December 4th. After a holiday, he’ll kick off the 15-date European leg in March, playing several Scandinavian countries, Germany, France, and ending with a prolonged stay in the UK and Ireland.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and Stubhub, and you can peep the full itinerary after the jump.

Advertisement

JPEGMAFIA 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

10/08 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

10/09 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

10/14 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

10/15 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/16 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/19 — Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

10/20 — Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage)

10/23 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/26 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

10/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/02 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

11/03 — Boston, MA @ Royale

11/06 — Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom

11/07 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/09 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/14 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

11/18 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/19 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/20 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

11/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

12/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

03/12 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryshuset

03/13 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio

03/14 — Berlin, Germany @ Säälchen

03/16 — Cologne, Germany @ Club Banhof Ehrenfeld

03/17 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa

03/19 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso (Main Room)

03/20 — Paris, France @ Le Cabaret Sauvage

03/23 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham

03/24 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde2

03/27 — Bristol, England @ SWX

03/28 — London, England @ 02 Forum Kentish Town

03/30 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

03/31 — Manchester, England @ 02 Ritz

04/02 — Dublin, Ireland @ Academy Dublin

04/03 — Dublin, Ireland @ Academy Dublin