JPEGMAFIA Announces New Album, Shares “TRUST!”: Stream

It’s been six month since JPEGMAFIA last wore out our exclamation point keys with “LAST DANCE!,” “FIX URSELF!,” and the rest of EP2! Now he’s back with the new song “TRUST!,” which is the first taste of an as-yet untitled fourth album. Additionally, Peggy has announced a 2021 US tour, which will be followed by a 2022 European trek.
LP4 will be the rapper/producer’s first full-length since 2019’s All My Heroes Are Cornballs. “TRUST!” has a bright beat that bounces back and forth like a plinko game, with lyrics that show a serious lack of the title word. “I can’t believe that shit,” he says, “I don’t believe that bitch/ I don’t believe these n****s, bruh, they be lyin’.” Check it out below.
Few details are available for LP4, but it’s expected this fall, and pre-orders are ongoing.
You might find a clue to the release date in JPEGMAFIA’s newly announced tour. He’ll be hitting the road on October 8th, beginning in California and playing 26 North American dates before ending in Los Angeles on December 4th. After a holiday, he’ll kick off the 15-date European leg in March, playing several Scandinavian countries, Germany, France, and ending with a prolonged stay in the UK and Ireland.
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and Stubhub, and you can peep the full itinerary after the jump.
JPEGMAFIA 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
10/08 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
10/09 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
10/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
10/14 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
10/15 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/16 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
10/19 — Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space
10/20 — Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage)
10/23 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/26 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
10/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/02 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
11/03 — Boston, MA @ Royale
11/06 — Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom
11/07 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/09 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/14 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
11/18 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/19 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/20 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
11/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
12/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
03/12 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryshuset
03/13 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio
03/14 — Berlin, Germany @ Säälchen
03/16 — Cologne, Germany @ Club Banhof Ehrenfeld
03/17 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa
03/19 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso (Main Room)
03/20 — Paris, France @ Le Cabaret Sauvage
03/23 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham
03/24 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde2
03/27 — Bristol, England @ SWX
03/28 — London, England @ 02 Forum Kentish Town
03/30 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
03/31 — Manchester, England @ 02 Ritz
04/02 — Dublin, Ireland @ Academy Dublin
04/03 — Dublin, Ireland @ Academy Dublin