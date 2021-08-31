Menu
JPEGMAFIA Announces New Album, Shares “TRUST!”: Stream

Plus, Peggy will be touring North America in 2021 and Europe in 2022

JPEGMAFIA, photo courtesy of artist
August 31, 2021 | 12:18pm ET

    It’s been six month since JPEGMAFIA last wore out our exclamation point keys with “LAST DANCE!,” “FIX URSELF!,” and the rest of EP2! Now he’s back with the new song “TRUST!,” which is the first taste of an as-yet untitled fourth album. Additionally, Peggy has announced a 2021 US tour, which will be followed by a 2022 European trek.

    LP4 will be the rapper/producer’s first full-length since 2019’s All My Heroes Are Cornballs. “TRUST!” has a bright beat that bounces back and forth like a plinko game, with lyrics that show a serious lack of the title word. “I can’t believe that shit,” he says, “I don’t believe that bitch/ I don’t believe these n****s, bruh, they be lyin’.” Check it out below.

    Few details are available for LP4, but it’s expected this fall, and pre-orders are ongoing.

    You might find a clue to the release date in JPEGMAFIA’s newly announced tour. He’ll be hitting the road on October 8th, beginning in California and playing 26 North American dates before ending in Los Angeles on December 4th. After a holiday, he’ll kick off the 15-date European leg in March, playing several Scandinavian countries, Germany, France, and ending with a prolonged stay in the UK and Ireland.

    Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and Stubhub, and you can peep the full itinerary after the jump.

    JPEGMAFIA 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    10/08 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
    10/09 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    10/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
    10/14 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
    10/15 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    10/16 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
    10/19 — Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space
    10/20 — Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
    10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage)
    10/23 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    10/26 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    10/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    10/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
    10/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    11/02 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
    11/03 — Boston, MA @ Royale
    11/06 — Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom
    11/07 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
    11/09 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    11/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    11/14 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
    11/18 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    11/19 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    11/20 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
    11/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
    12/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
    03/12 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryshuset
    03/13 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio
    03/14 — Berlin, Germany @ Säälchen
    03/16 — Cologne, Germany @ Club Banhof Ehrenfeld
    03/17 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa
    03/19 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso (Main Room)
    03/20 — Paris, France @ Le Cabaret Sauvage
    03/23 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham
    03/24 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde2
    03/27 — Bristol, England @ SWX
    03/28 — London, England @ 02 Forum Kentish Town
    03/30 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
    03/31 — Manchester, England @ 02 Ritz
    04/02 — Dublin, Ireland @ Academy Dublin
    04/03 — Dublin, Ireland @ Academy Dublin

