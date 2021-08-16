Menu
Judas Priest’s First Show in Two Years Features Glenn Tipton Appearance and Rarities: Watch

The band unearthed never-before-performed songs at the Bloodstock Open Air festival

Judas Priest Bloodstock
Judas Priest’s Rob Halford and Glenn Tipton, via YouTube
August 16, 2021 | 1:05pm ET

    Judas Priest were joined by guitarist Glenn Tipton for the final three songs of their set at the Bloodstock Open Air festival in the UK on Sunday (August 15th). It marked the band’s first live performance in over two years.

    While still an official member of Priest, Tipton retired from regular touring after revealing he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018. However, the guitarist has appeared at occasional concerts over the past few years.  Producer Andy Sneap (also a member of thrash acts Hell and Sabbat [UK]) has stepped in as the band’s regular touring guitarist.

    Tipton took the stage at Bloodstock for the final three songs — a trifecta from the legendary British Steel LP (“Metal Gods,” Breaking the Law,” and “Living After Midnight”).

    The band’s 50th anniversary setlist was also filled with rarities, including two songs Priest had never played before live (“One Shot at Glory,” “Invader”) and deep cuts from their vast catalog, including “Rocka Rolla” (performed for the first time since 1976) and a handful of songs not played in more than 10 years: “Exciter,” “Hell Patrol,” “A Touch of Evil,” and “Dissident Aggressor.”

    The rest of the set was peppered with signature songs and hits.

    Judas Priest 2021 tour
    Judas Priest Announce “50 Years of Heavy Metal” 2021 North American Tour

    Judas Priest are slated to kick off their “50 Heavy Metal Years” North American tour on September 8th in Reading, Pennsylvania. The trek runs through a November 5th show in Hamilton, Ontario. You can get tickets via Ticketmaster and StubHub.

    See highlights from Judas Priest’s Bloodstock performance, as well as the full setlist, below.

    Judas Priest Bloodstock Open Air Setlist:
    One Shot at Glory (live debut)
    Lightning Strike
    You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’
    Exciter (first time since 2005)
    Turbo Lover
    Hell Patrol (first time since 2009)
    Halls of Valhalla
    The Sentinel
    Rocka Rolla (first time since 1976)
    Victim of Changes
    Desert Plains
    A Touch of Evil (first time since 2005)
    Dissident Aggressor (first time since 2009)
    Blood Red Skies (first time since 2012)
    Invader (live debut)
    Painkiller
    The Hellion / Electric Eye
    Hell Bent For Leather
    Metal Gods (with Glenn Tipton)
    Breaking The Law (with Glenn Tipton)
    Living After Midnight (with Glenn Tipton)

