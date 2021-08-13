

Jungle’s Tom McFarland catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Loving in Stereo, the British electronic duo’s third studio album.

McFarland discusses how writing to a choir helped their songs become more inviting and encouraged community, their collaboration with hip hop artist Bas, and being influenced by The Strokes and Arcade Fire in their younger days.

With Jungle also notable for their music videos full of amazing choreography, the “Keep Moving” songwriter tells Kyle Meredith about how their visuals fit within the music, as well as why they choose to keep their faces out of their marketing. He also touches on remixing Brittany Howard’s “History Repeats” for her Jamie Reimagined album.

