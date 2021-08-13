Menu
Jungle on Loving in Stereo, the Influence of The Strokes, and Remixing Brittany Howard

Tom McFarland also talks community, their music videos, and collaborating with Bas

Kyle Meredith With Jungle
Consequence Staff
August 13, 2021 | 12:54pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS 

    Jungle’s Tom McFarland catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Loving in Stereo, the British electronic duo’s third studio album.

    McFarland discusses how writing to a choir helped their songs become more inviting and encouraged community, their collaboration with hip hop artist Bas, and being influenced by The Strokes and Arcade Fire in their younger days.

    With Jungle also notable for their music videos full of amazing choreography, the “Keep Moving” songwriter tells Kyle Meredith about how their visuals fit within the music, as well as why they choose to keep their faces out of their marketing. He also touches on remixing Brittany Howard’s “History Repeats” for her Jamie Reimagined album.

    Stream the interview with Jungle’s Tom McFarland above, or via the YouTube player below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… at the links above, and be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.

