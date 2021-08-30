Kacey Musgraves Announces 2022 Headlining Tour

Kacey Musgraves has announced a headlining tour in support of her newly announced album, star-crossed.
The 15-city arena tour, officially titled “star-crossed: unveiled,” launches in January. Over the proceeding month, she’ll play shows at major venues including the United Center in Chicago, TD Garden in Boston, Madison Square Garden in New York City, and American Airlines Center in Dallas before wrapping up with a gig at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on February 20th. King Princess and MUNA will provide support for the entirety of the tour.
Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, September 9th via Ticketmaster.
star-crossed, Musgraves’ fifth studio album to date, arrives officially on September 10th. In anticipation, she’s shared the album’s title track and a song called “justified.”
Kacey Musgraves 2022 Tour Dates:
01/19 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
01/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
01/21 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
01/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
01/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
01/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
01/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
02/03 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
02/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
02/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
02/19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
02/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center