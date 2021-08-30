Menu
Kacey Musgraves Announces 2022 Headlining Tour

The 15-city run launches in January

Kacey Musgraves, photo by Adrienne Raquel
August 30, 2021 | 12:19pm ET

    Kacey Musgraves has announced a headlining tour in support of her newly announced album, star-crossed.

    The 15-city arena tour, officially titled “star-crossed: unveiled,” launches in January. Over the proceeding month, she’ll play shows at major venues including the United Center in Chicago, TD Garden in Boston, Madison Square Garden in New York City, and American Airlines Center in Dallas before wrapping up with a gig at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on February 20th. King Princess and MUNA will provide support for the entirety of the tour.

    Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, September 9th via Ticketmaster.

    star-crossed, Musgraves’ fifth studio album to date, arrives officially on September 10th. In anticipation, she’s shared the album’s title track and a song called “justified.”

    Kacey Musgraves 2022 Tour Dates:
    01/19 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    01/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    01/21 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    01/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    01/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    01/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    01/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    02/03 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
    02/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    02/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    02/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    02/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    02/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    02/19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    02/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

