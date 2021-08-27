Kacey Musgraves Shares New Single “justified”: Stream

Now that the news has broken about Kacey Musgraves’ fourth studio album, star-crossed, the country-pop icon is wasting no time revving up the excitement surrounding the follow-up to her massively acclaimed Golden Hour. Today, Musgraves has shared the album’s second single, “justified,” along with its accompanying music video.

star-crossed chronicles the heartbreak that resulted from Musgraves’ recent divorce, with much of its lyrics and artistic direction informed by one paradigm-shifting mushroom trip she took. “justified” feels right in line with Musgraves’ typical homey, slightly-psychedelic aesthetic, of course exhibiting the same heart-on-her-sleeve songwriting that she’s become so well known for. Check it out below.

“justified” follows the release of star-crossed’s title track earlier this week. The full album arrives on September 10th.

