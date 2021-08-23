Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album star-crossed, Shares Title Track: Stream

She's also releasing a 50-minute companion film of the same name

Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves, photo via Interscope/UMG
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 23, 2021 | 12:11pm ET

    Kacey Musgraves has announced her long-awaited new album. Entitled star-crossed, the singer’s fifth full-length is due out on September 10th via Interscope Records / UMG Nashville. As a preview, she’s shared the album’s title track as the lead single.

    Inspired by Musgraves’ divorce from fellow musician Ruston Kelly, star-crossed plays out as a modern-day tragedy in three acts. The album was recorded in Nashville, TN earlier this year in just under three weeks, reuniting Musgraves with writers and co-producers Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian (who previously worked with her on Golden Hour).

    “star-crossed” opens with a heavenly choir, which gives way to minor-key acoustic guitar strumming. “I signed the papers yesterday,” she sings as the drums kick in. “You came and took your things away/ And moved out of the home we made/ And gave you back your name.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The release of star-crossed will be accompanied by a 50-minute film of the same name, which will debut on Paramount Plus on September 10th. Shot by Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Matthew Libatique in Los Angeles, the film offers a “fantastical” and “heightened” telling of Musgraves’ story. Eugene Levy, Victoria Pedretti, Princess Nokia, Symone (of Ru-Paul’s Drag Race), and comedian Megan Stalter all make cameos in the film.

    star-crossed serves as the follow-up to Musgraves’ 2018 smash, Golden Hour, which earned her a pair of Grammys as well as Album of the Year honors at the Country Music Association Awards. Here at Consequence, we ranked it as one of our 10 favorite albums of 2018, and one of the 100 best albums of the entire decade. Besides that, Musgraves can be heard in the upcoming Studio Ghibli film Earwig and the Witch, which debuts in theaters on August 27th.

    Advertisement

    star-crossed Artwork:

    Kacey Musgraves Star-Crossed

    star-crossed Tracklist:
    01. star-crossed
    02. good wife
    03. cherry blossom
    04. simple times
    05. if this was a movie..
    06. justified
    07. angel
    08. breadwinner
    09. camera roll
    10. easier said
    11. hookup scene
    12. keep lookin’ up
    13. what doesn’t kill me
    14. there is a light
    15. gracias a la vida

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Black Label Society new album

Black Label Society Announce New Album Doom Crew Inc., Unleash Single "Set You Free": Stream

August 23, 2021

demi lovato melon cake music video 29th birthday stream

Demi Lovato Drops "Melon Cake" Music Video for Their 29th Birthday: Watch

August 21, 2021

Kilo Kish Bloody Future stream new music video song single robot, photo via YouTube

Kilo Kish Goes '80s Retro on New Single "Bloody Future": Stream

August 20, 2021

Ministry cover Stooges

Ministry Unleash Cover of The Stooges' "Search and Destroy": Stream

August 20, 2021

 

neil young the official bootleg series carnegie hall 1970 live album

Neil Young Announces Bootleg Recording of His 1970 Carnegie Hall Performance

August 20, 2021

exodus new album persona non grata

Exodus Announce New Album, Unveil Single "The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)": Stream

August 20, 2021

big boi sleepy brown the big sleep is over new song single music video listen stream

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown Unveil New Song "The Big Sleep Is Over": Stream

August 20, 2021

des rocs imaginary friends new song single listen stream

Des Rocs Drops New Song "Imaginary Friends": Stream

August 20, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album star-crossed, Shares Title Track: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale