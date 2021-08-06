Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kam-Bu Announces New EP Black on Black, Shares “Stuck”: Stream

South London rapper's latest effort arrives on August 20th

kam-bu new album black on black stuck song single music video stream rachel chinouriri
Kam-Bu and Rachel Chinouriri, photo by Alice Backham
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 6, 2021 | 3:07pm ET

    South London rapper Kam-Bu has announced his new EP Black on Black. To herald the August 20th release date, he’s now shared the single “Stuck” featuring Rachel Chinouriri.

    The 10-track effort comes with production from Leon Vynehall, Pullen, Hylnu, Tom Henry, and Knucks, who also contributes vocals to the song “Call Me Back.” Kam conceived Black on Black as an ode to the Windrush generation: those who arrived in the UK between about 1948 and 1971 from Caribbean countries. In 2018, the government threatened many legal citizens with deportation because they had no official paperwork, in an event that has come to be known as the Windrush scandal. As Kam said in a statement about his new EP, “It’s a thank you for the risk they took and the culture they brought, which we proudly celebrate and continue to expand and evolve with.”

    You can hear some of that north-meets-south sound on “Stuck,” which uses complex rhythms and a noise like a steel drum combined with classical European strings. Kam and Chinouiri sing, “I was struck by the waves of the water/ I was stuck in the waves from my own heart.” The track comes with a visualizer directed by Ian Coulson that shows footage of Kam and Chinouiri in a cozy home-video aesthetic, as well as striking imagery that references colonialism and the Black experience. Check out that, as well as the artwork and tracklist for Black on Black, below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Black on Black EP Artwork:

    kam-bu black on black new album

    Black on Black Tracklist:
    01. Intro
    02. Black on Black
    03. 10 Toes
    04. Are You On?
    05. Growth
    06. Dumpling
    07. Granddad (Skit)
    08. Plane Ahead
    09. Stuck (feat. Rachel Chinouriri)
    10. Call Me Back (feat. Knucks)

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Aimee Mann Queens of the Summer Hotel stream new album song single Suicide Is Murder music video Amy Man, photo via YouTube/MMXXI SuperEgo Records

Aimee Mann Announces New Album Queens of the Summer Hotel, Shares Song: Stream

August 6, 2021

Sparks Release Annette Soundtrack Featuring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard: Stream

August 6, 2021

CHVRCHES John Carpenter

CHVRCHES and John Carpenter Remix Each Other on "Good Girls" and "Turning the Bones": Stream

August 6, 2021

boldy james the alchemist turpentine steel wool new song music video tracklist bo jackson artwork

Boldy James and The Alchemist Share New Song "Turpentine/Steel Wool": Stream

and August 6, 2021

 

abstract mindstate new album dreams still inspire EP da hellcat olskool ice-gre back together reunited stream kanye west

Abstract Mindstate Return with New Album Dreams Still Inspire Produced by Kanye West: Stream

August 6, 2021

serj tankian cinematique series stream

System of a Down's Serj Tankian Releases Instrumental Cinematique Series: Stream

August 6, 2021

rico nasty buss new song stream

Rico Nasty Lets Loose New Single "Buss": Stream

August 6, 2021

enslaved caravans to the outer worlds ep

Enslaved Announce New Caravans to the Outer Worlds EP, Unleash Title Track: Stream

August 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kam-Bu Announces New EP Black on Black, Shares "Stuck": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale