Kanye West Posts and Quickly Deletes Drake’s Home Address on Instagram

Kanye West and Drake’s long-simmering feud reached a boiling point over the weekend. After the two rappers took not-so-subtle swipes at one another, Kanye raised the stakes early Monday by posting Drake’s home address in Toronto on his Instagram page. Kanye deleted the post a short time later, but not before it caught the attention of Drake, who responded by posting a video of himself rapping to IG Stories.

The one-time collaborators have been beefing for the last several years, ever since Pusha-T revealed the existence of Drake’s son on “The Story of Adidon”. Drake accused Kanye of supplying Pusha with the intimate knowledge of his son, and the two have been going back and forth ever since.

On Friday, Drake dropped a new verse on Trippie Redd’s “Betrayal” in which he addressed rumors that Kanye is aiming to steal his thunder by releasing Donda on the same day as Drake’s own new album, On the song, Drake raps, “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/ Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.”

Kanye promptly responded on Instagram by posting a screen capture of a group text message thread. Though Drake’s name is not specifically mentioned in the thread, it’s evident he is the target of Kanye’s ire. For one, Kanye made a point to add Drake’s arch nemesis, Pusha-T, to the group thread. He then tweeted a photo of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker and wrote, “I live for this. I’ve been fucked with by nerd ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

Doxing Drake’s home address is certainly a very Joker-esque move and suggests this feud isn’t ending anytime soon.

Drakes reaction after finding out Kanye leaked his addy😭 pic.twitter.com/t2H5lEQtvQ — Jacob🦋 (@G999Jacob) August 23, 2021