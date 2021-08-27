Menu
Kanye Brings Out Marilyn Manson and DaBaby at Donda Listening Party

Kanye also lit himself on fire

Kanye West with DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, photo via Apple Music
August 27, 2021 | 12:20am ET

    Kanye West held his latest Donda listening party at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Thursday night. While the event was meant to preview the latest incarnation of his perpetually-delayed tenth solo album, ultimately the evening was overshadowed by Kanye’s puzzlingly decision to appear alongside two of the most toxic figures in music: Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.

    Manson and DaBaby accompanied West on the porch of a replica of his childhood home, constructed midfield at Soldier Field. Presumably, their appearances were some sort of commentary on “canceled” musicians; in the case of Manson, he’s been accused by multiple women of sexual abuse. Meanwhile, DaBaby was dropped by a number of major music festivals after going on a homophobic rant last month. What’s more, Kanye replaced Jay-Z’s much anticipated verse on Donda with one from DaBaby.

    And the evening only got more bizarre from there: towards the end of the listening party, Kanye literally lit himself on fire. He also brought out his ex-wife, Kim Kardasian West, for a mock wedding ceremony.

    Of course, even after all that bullshit, Donda still hasn’t been released.

