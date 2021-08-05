Menu
Kanye West Is Livestreaming Himself Ahead of Donda Album Release

Fans can witness the rapper's every move from the bowels of Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Kanye livestream
Kanye West’s Donda livestream (Apple Music)
August 5, 2021 | 12:38pm ET

    Kanye West has been camped out in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium since his initial Donda listening party last month, and now fans can watch the rapper prepare for tonight’s alleged album release.

    Since last night, ‘Ye has been livestreaming all his activities while living in the arena, whether he’s been working out, donning his most avant-garde Balenciaga ensembles, or entertaining visitors like Chance the Rapper and Mike Dean from the comforts of his temporary cinderblock home. (At the moment, he appears to be sleeping.)

    While it’s unclear whether West will really, actually drop his long-awaited 10th studio album this time, Donda is tentatively expected to be unveiled this Friday. He’ll allegedly premiere the album hours before hand during another listening party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    Update: Beats By Dre has shared a clip of Kanye’s new collaboration with Dr. Dre, “Run to Glory.” Like the previous Donda teaser for “No Child Left Behind,” this clip features American track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson. Check it out below.

    Originally, the LP — which is named in honor of the mogul’s late mother — was slated for arrival back in July 2020 but it never materialized. Then Def Jam announced it would be released July 23 following the rapper’s star-studded listening party, which featured a surprise, last-second guest appearance by Jay-Z. But if the livestream is any indication, Kanye is still putting the finishing touches on the final product he wants to present to the masses.

    To mark the rapper’s current haunting of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Consequence just dropped a brand-new “Phantom of the Stadium” design in our shop. Grab it here or via the buy button below.

    In addition to his own music, West recently found time to produce Lil Nas X’s latest single “Industry Baby”. He also helmed Dreams Still Inspire, the upcoming LP by the newly reunited Abstract Mindstate, which will be released on his YZY SND imprint.

