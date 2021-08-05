Kanye West Is Livestreaming Himself Ahead of Donda Album Release

Kanye West has been camped out in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium since his initial Donda listening party last month, and now fans can watch the rapper prepare for tonight’s alleged album release.

Since last night, ‘Ye has been livestreaming all his activities while living in the arena, whether he’s been working out, donning his most avant-garde Balenciaga ensembles, or entertaining visitors like Chance the Rapper and Mike Dean from the comforts of his temporary cinderblock home. (At the moment, he appears to be sleeping.)

While it’s unclear whether West will really, actually drop his long-awaited 10th studio album this time, Donda is tentatively expected to be unveiled this Friday. He’ll allegedly premiere the album hours before hand during another listening party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Advertisement

Related Video

Update: Beats By Dre has shared a clip of Kanye’s new collaboration with Dr. Dre, “Run to Glory.” Like the previous Donda teaser for “No Child Left Behind,” this clip features American track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson. Check it out below.

Originally, the LP — which is named in honor of the mogul’s late mother — was slated for arrival back in July 2020 but it never materialized. Then Def Jam announced it would be released July 23 following the rapper’s star-studded listening party, which featured a surprise, last-second guest appearance by Jay-Z. But if the livestream is any indication, Kanye is still putting the finishing touches on the final product he wants to present to the masses.

To mark the rapper’s current haunting of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Consequence just dropped a brand-new “Phantom of the Stadium” design in our shop. Grab it here or via the buy button below.

Advertisement

In addition to his own music, West recently found time to produce Lil Nas X’s latest single “Industry Baby”. He also helmed Dreams Still Inspire, the upcoming LP by the newly reunited Abstract Mindstate, which will be released on his YZY SND imprint.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. 🚨 @kanyewest and @drdre link up for “Glory”. 🔥

Beats Studio Buds out NOW.

Tune-in to the DONDA livestream listening event tonight at 6:30 pm PT / 9:30pm ET exclusively on @AppleMusic for more…#LiveYourTruth #Donda pic.twitter.com/nVVuvBUgZb — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) August 5, 2021

.@kanyewest all dressed up in Balenciaga on the DONDA livestream. pic.twitter.com/ZLzJc4Nnmk Advertisement — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) August 5, 2021

Advertisement

.@kanyewest lifting weights and doing push-ups on the #DONDA livestream tonight. (8.5.21) pic.twitter.com/RpVGd9T1SO — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) August 5, 2021

.@KanyeWest getting some Kanye Rest on the DONDA livestream. pic.twitter.com/Ag6fSHePso Advertisement — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) August 5, 2021

Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ?