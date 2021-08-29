Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kanye West Says Donda Was Released Without His Permission

Kanye also claims Universal blocked "Jail 2" (featuring DaBaby) from appearing on his latest album

Kanye West
Kanye West, photo via Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 29, 2021 | 3:55pm ET

    Kanye West says his new album Donda was released by Universal Music without his permission.

    In an Instagram post, Kanye also claimed that Universal blocked “Jail 2” (featuring DaBaby) from appearing on Donda — even though it is currently available to stream on all major DSPs alongside the rest of the album’s 26 tracks.

    It’s not immediately clear if Kanye will be pulling Donda. The album was initially made available around 8:00 a.m. ET on Sunday. Regardless, it’s the latest strange chapter in an utterly bizarre album rollout.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Since first previewing Donda at a listening event hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta last month, Kanye has set and missed three different release dates. Following a mixed reaction to Donda at his first listening party, he subsequently moved into Mercedes-Benz Stadium to continue to work on the album and hosted a second listening party. Earlier this week, he staged a third listening party, this time at Chicago’s Soldier Field, during which he appeared alongside controversial figures DaBaby and Marilyn Manson (who also contributed to the album), lit himself on fire, and staged a mock wedding ceremony with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian-West.

    This is a developing story….

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Donda Review

Kanye West Channels His Vulnerability on Donda, Delivering His Best Album in Years

August 29, 2021

Iron Butterfly's Ron Bushy dies

R.I.P. Ron Bushy, Iron Butterfly ("In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida") Drummer Dies at 79

August 29, 2021

Lee "Scratch" Perry

R.I.P. Lee "Scratch" Perry, Reggae Pioneer Dead at 85

August 29, 2021

Kanye West donda album stream

Kanye West Releases New Album Donda: Stream

and August 29, 2021

 

maisie peters you signed up for this stream debut album

Maisie Peters Unveils Debut Album You Signed Up For This: Stream

August 28, 2021

rolling stones remember charlie watts with tribute video watch

The Rolling Stones Remember Charlie Watts With Career-Spanning Tribute Video: Watch

August 28, 2021

noel gallagher's son taught him how to play ac/dc's back in black

Noel Gallagher's Son Taught Him How to Play AC/DC's "Back in Black"

August 28, 2021

william shatner clouds of guilt joe jonas so far from the moon brad paisley stream bill album

William Shatner Enlists Joe Jonas and Brad Paisley for Spoken Word Collabs: Stream

August 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kanye West Says Donda Was Released Without His Permission

Menu Shop Search Sale