Kanye West Says Donda Was Released Without His Permission

Kanye West says his new album Donda was released by Universal Music without his permission.

In an Instagram post, Kanye also claimed that Universal blocked “Jail 2” (featuring DaBaby) from appearing on Donda — even though it is currently available to stream on all major DSPs alongside the rest of the album’s 26 tracks.

It’s not immediately clear if Kanye will be pulling Donda. The album was initially made available around 8:00 a.m. ET on Sunday. Regardless, it’s the latest strange chapter in an utterly bizarre album rollout.

Advertisement

Related Video

Since first previewing Donda at a listening event hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta last month, Kanye has set and missed three different release dates. Following a mixed reaction to Donda at his first listening party, he subsequently moved into Mercedes-Benz Stadium to continue to work on the album and hosted a second listening party. Earlier this week, he staged a third listening party, this time at Chicago’s Soldier Field, during which he appeared alongside controversial figures DaBaby and Marilyn Manson (who also contributed to the album), lit himself on fire, and staged a mock wedding ceremony with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian-West.

This is a developing story….

Advertisement