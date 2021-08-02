Menu
Kathy Griffin Reveals She Has Lung Cancer and Will Undergo Surgery

A full recovery is expected from her stage one diagnosis

kathy griffin lung cancer stage one surgery
Kathy Griffin, photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images
August 2, 2021 | 12:03pm ET

    Kathy Griffin has revealed she is battling lung cancer in a tweeted message to fans. The comedian added she is undergoing surgery, but is expected to make a full recovery.

    “I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed,” Griffin wrote on Monday morning, before adding she has never smoked. “The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung.”

    She continued, “Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.” Thankfully, Griffin is also fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Read the full statement below.

    In an interview with ABC News, Griffin explained a recent doctor’s visit revealed a mass on her lung she’d had for a long time had doubled in size. “It gets X-rayed every three years and hasn’t grown. So [the doctor] said, ‘Well, this time, it grew,'” she recalled. “I’m still a little bit in shock. Not denial, but… once a day, I’ll just turn to, like, nobody next to me and go, ‘Can you believe this shit?'”

    At this time, Griffin is in the midst of attempting a comeback from an ill-advised 2017 photo shoot in which she posed with a severed head resembling Donald Trump. The mental toll from the ensuing backlash led to a suicide attempt and an addiction to pills, but she is now a year into recovery.

    Hopefully, Griffin’s lung cancer won’t require any further treatment and she’ll be able to “get back to work” as planned.

