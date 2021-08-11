Kaytranada Announces 2021 North American Tour

Kaytranada is ready to bring his Grammy-nominated songs on the road. The Haitian-Canadian electronic artist has announced a 2021 North American tour, and you can check out the complete list of dates below.

Beginning with a gig in Los Angeles, California on August 24th, Kaytranada’s upcoming tour will see him stopping in Seattle, San Diego, Brooklyn, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Boston, and other major cities later the fall. The trek will come to an end on December 30th in Toronto, Ontario. There’s a lot of off days and gaps in between then, so it’s worth wondering if the “Caution” musician will add any dates to the schedule later on.

Along the way, Kaytranada will perform at a number of music festivals while on tour, including III Points and Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival as well as Piknic Electronik, CRSSD Festival, Day In Day Out, and Westword Music Showcase.

Fans can expect a lot of dancing and good vibes at these shows considering it will serve as Kaytranada’s well-deserved victory lap. Earlier this year, he took home two Grammys for Best Dance Recording with his hit “10%” as well as Best Dance/Electronic Album for his 2019 LP BUBBA.

Tickets for Kaytranada’s fall tour go on sale this Friday, August 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time via his website, but technically you can try your luck for pre-sale tickets right now as well. Tickets are also available via Ticketmaster, and you can try your luck with discounted tickets here, too.

Kaytranada 2021 Tour Dates:

08/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Torch at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

09/04 — Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out

09/18 — Denver, CO @ Westword Music Showcase

09/26 — San Diego, CA @ CRSSD Festival

10/08 — Montreal, Quebec @ Piknic Electronik

10/13 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

10/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Great Hall at Avant Gardner

10/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/22 — New Orleans, LA @ Buku: Planet B

10/23 — Miami, FL @ III Points

10/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival

10/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine Expo Hall

11/11 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/12 — Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

11/13 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Forum

12/03 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Wallercreek Amphitheater

12/08 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

12/30 — Toronto, Ontario @ History

