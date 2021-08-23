Executives at Sony Pictures Television are scrambling to find a new permanent host of Jeopardy! following the ouster of Mike Richards late last week. Though Ryan Reynolds and many other fans of the quiz show are Team LeVar Burton, all-time Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings has reportedly emerged as the favorite to land the job.

According to Matthew Belloni’s What I’m Hearing newsletter, Jeopardy! insiders say “it’s now Jennings’ job to lose.”

“[Jenning’s] been a good soldier for the show this week, giving interviews lamenting the ‘backstage drama’ but not overtly criticizing anyone,” notes Belloni, the former editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter. “Plus, he already consults for the show, and producers were planning to incorporate more of him into the game.”

“Twitter wants LeVar Burton, but I still don’t see Jeopardy! bringing in someone with a big outside persona,” Belloni adds.

Jennings and Burton each took a turn guest hosting Jeopardy! before Richards, an executive producer on the show, christened himself as the new permanent host succeeding Alex Trebek. Richards was ultimately axed after just nine days after his previous involvement in a pregnancy discrimination lawsuit, as well as derogatory comments he made about women in his podcast, became untenable. As of now, however, Richards still maintains his role as the show’s executive producer.

