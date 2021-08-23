Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ken Jennings Favorite to Become New Jeopardy! Host: Report

"It's now Jennings job to lose"

Jeopardy Ken Jennings
Ken Jennings of Jeopardy!
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 22, 2021 | 9:39pm ET

    Executives at Sony Pictures Television are scrambling to find a new permanent host of Jeopardy! following the ouster of Mike Richards late last week. Though Ryan Reynolds and many other fans of the quiz show are Team LeVar Burton, all-time Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings has reportedly emerged as the favorite to land the job.

    According to Matthew Belloni’s What I’m Hearing newsletter, Jeopardy! insiders say “it’s now Jennings’ job to lose.”

    “[Jenning’s] been a good soldier for the show this week, giving interviews lamenting the ‘backstage drama’ but not overtly criticizing anyone,” notes Belloni, the former editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter. “Plus, he already consults for the show, and producers were planning to incorporate more of him into the game.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Twitter wants LeVar Burton, but I still don’t see Jeopardy! bringing in someone with a big outside persona,” Belloni adds.

    Jennings and Burton each took a turn guest hosting Jeopardy! before Richards, an executive producer on the show, christened himself as the new permanent host succeeding Alex Trebek. Richards was ultimately axed after just nine days after his previous involvement in a pregnancy discrimination lawsuit, as well as derogatory comments he made about women in his podcast, became untenable. As of now, however, Richards still maintains his role as the show’s executive producer.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

fx american crime story: impeachment trailer monica lewinsky beanie feldstein

FX Drops Tense New Trailer for American Crime Story: Impeachment: Watch

August 22, 2021

ryan reynolds levar burton jeopardy host tweet support deadpool

Ryan Reynolds Backs LeVar Burton as New Jeopardy! Host

August 22, 2021

grimes elon musk tiktok is he hot or... challenge

Grimes Claps Back at Elon Musk Haters on TikTok: "I Am Not My BF's Spokesperson"

August 22, 2021

The Everly Brothers

R.I.P. Don Everly, One-Half of The Everly Brothers Dies at 84

August 22, 2021

 

Kanye Drake

Kanye Goes The Joker on Drake: "You Will Never Recover. I Promise You"

August 21, 2021

The Killers on CNN

The Killers Perform "Mr. Brightside" Backstage at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert: Watch

August 21, 2021

We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert canceled

NYC Homecoming Concert Canceled Due to Hurricane

August 21, 2021

Police tape

Man Dies After Falling off Balcony at Dead and Company Concert

August 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ken Jennings Favorite to Become New Jeopardy! Host: Report

Menu Shop Search Sale