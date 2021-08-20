Menu
Kendrick Lamar Announces Final Album with TDE

The Compton rapper says his upcoming release will be his last put out by his longtime label home

Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar, photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
August 20, 2021 | 1:13pm ET

    Kendrick Lamar has shared an update on his long-awaited next project, revealing that it will be his final album with his longtime label home Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE).

    The Compton rapper announced the news in a letter posted to a new website called oklama.com.

    “I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” Kendrick wrote. “The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”

    “There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown,” Kendrick added. “Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough.”

    Kendrick also signed the letter with the name “oklama.” Could this be the name of his new album?

    To date, Kendrick has released his entire discography through TDE, starting with his brilliant 2011 debut Section.80 through his most recent release, DAMN., in 2017.

    Last year, Kendrick teamed up with Dave Free to launch pgLang, which they described as a “a new multi-lingual, at service company… pgLang is at service to creators and projects that selflessly speak with, and for, the shared experiences that connect us all.” It’s reasonable to think Kendrick intends to release future projects through pgLang.

