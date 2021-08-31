Menu
Khruangbin Discuss Preparing for Bonnaroo 2021 on The What Podcast

The Texas-based band is set to play the Tennessee fest this Friday

Khruangbin Discuss Preparing for Bonnaroo 2021 on The What Podcast
The What Podcast with Khruangbin, Photo by Pooneh Ghana
Consequence Staff
August 31, 2021 | 12:12pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Radio Public | RSS 

    Hurricane Ida changed plans for a lot of people, and hopefully everyone is safe and able to recover fully and quickly. The What Podcast’s own Brad is safe in New Orleans dealing with the aftermath while still looking forward to a weekend in Tennessee. Before the hurricane hit, Barry was able to chat about preparing for Bonnaroo 2021 with Khruangbin’s Laura Lee and D.J., who are set to perform on The Farm this Friday.

    The pair talk about their come-up since first playing ’Roo in 2017, graduating from an early afternoon This Tent set to a prime evening show on the Which Stage. They also touch on the safety precautions Khruangbin has put in place for their trip to Manchester, all to ensure that their upcoming tour can go ahead as scheduled. (Tickets to that tour, by the way, are available via Ticketmaster or the secondary market.)

    Related Video

    Also, if you’re planning on being at Bonnaroo this year, keep a lookout for The What Podcast crew’s Camp Nutbutter; they’ll be setting up their mailbox at the camp site’s entrance, and you can drop off notes or record a greeting that just might get played on the show!

    Launched in 2018 as a way for two ‘Roo vets to talk about the thing they love most in life — Bonnaroo — The What has evolved. It now covers the entire North American music festival landscape, in addition to the touring industry in general.

    In between dissecting schedules and mulling over the latest headlines, you’ll also hear interviews with artists like Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.

    Make sure you’re subscribed to The What using the links above, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

    Respect your fellow Bonnaroovians by staying safe and masking up. Better yet, grab an exclusive face covering from Consequence Shop, where we are donating 50% of net proceeds to independent artists impacted by the pandemic. For a limited time, we’re offering 50% off all mask designs.

Khruangbin Discuss Preparing for Bonnaroo 2021 on The What Podcast

