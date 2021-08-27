Over Half of Kid Rock’s Band Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kid Rock has said that over half his band has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to reluctantly cancel some upcoming live dates.

Rock took to social media to complain about having to cancel the shows. Rock himself hasn’t tested positive, adding that he and most of his band are vaccinated.

In typical Kid Rock fashion, his Facebook post is laced with profanity, media-bashing, and questionable political opinions:

“I am pissed. Over half the band has f–king COVID (not me), and before u shit for brains bloggers and media trolls run your mouths, many of them, like me, have been vaccinated.

I was gonna come and rock the house anyway, play acoustic, DJ or even just Juggle…. Deez Nutz!! – or at least try to entertain u good folks. But seriously, shit is way out of my hands on this one. I am beyond upset and you real ones know I would never cancel if I absolutely didn’t have too. For this, I am sorry. – Kid Rock”

He then adds a postscript, addressing yesterday’s tragic bombing at an Afghanistan airport about as tactfully as you’d expect:

“PS – God bless our military, especially those who lost their lives today in Afghanistan. I am way more upset about that than some stupid virus and missing a couple shows. My heart bleeds for them and their loved ones. I hope we bomb the shit out of those f–ks and send a clear message…But I am worried Biden is too much of a woke pussy. Say a prayer for the fallen, count your blessings and God Bless America.”

On a more civilized note, Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider — generally a wise pundit on music industry matters — seemingly predicted Kid Rock’s predicament. In a recent interview with Heavy Consequence, he had pointed words for unvaccinated concertgoers: “Ted Nugent is out there somewhere [and] Kid Rock is welcoming you.”

Meanwhile, another famous ’90s rap rocker, Fred Durst, has taken a different approach than Kid Rock. Limp Bizkit have purposefully canceled all upcoming festival appearances out of an abundance of caution, citing the spread of COVID-19 among audience members.

