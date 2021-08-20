Menu
Kilo Kish Goes ’80s Retro on New Single “Bloody Future”: Stream

The electropop artist describes it as a "hot and sweaty dance club" song

Kilo Kish Bloody Future stream new music video song single robot, photo via YouTube
Kilo Kish, photo via YouTube
August 20, 2021 | 4:14pm ET

    Electropop musician Kilo Kish has just released a new single titled “Bloody Future.” It’s a retro number fit for the ’80s with Halloween-style synths, tiny harpsichord riffs, and deadpan singing verging on spoken rap.

    In a press release, Kilo Kish explained that she wanted “Bloody Future” to be a “hot and sweaty dance club” song that explores global warming, cultural changes, and an onslaught of media. “I’ve noticed myself not paying attention to critical information when the music or surrounding visual elements are alluring, beautiful, or fun,” she said. “Our society often operates in the same way, concealing insidious issues like environmental decline while satisfying with entertainment and distraction. When it all boils over, we’re left shocked and dazed. My lyrics explore this blissfully unaware feeling of still being entranced before coming to our senses.”

    Those themes are further drawn out in the music video accompanying “Bloody Future.” In the clip, Kilo Kish can be seen dancing by a piano, doing garden work, and hanging out with a lifesize robot who’s fascinated by everything she experiences. The whole time, Kilo Kish is bleeding from her nose and striking poses. The casual gruffness brings to mind the work of M.I.A. — of course, it helps that the song sounds like an early cut by the rapper, too. Watch it below.

    Related Video

    Kilo Kish has also shared a poem that she wrote in conjunction with “Bloody Future.” It’s called 2060 NURSERY RHYME and it features four quick stanzas that recount scenes of nature. Read the whole piece below.

    This is the second single Kilo Kish has released so far this year, following “American Gurl.” She hasn’t announced a new record just yet, but she did tease that “more” will be “coming soon.” Her most recent EP, Redux, came out in 2019 and her last full-length album was 2016’s Reflections in Real Time.

    2060 NURSERY RHYME:
    MUDDY WATER
    CRACKED CONCRETE
    THAT SUN BAKED EVERY INCH OF ME

    LIGHT LIKE DUST
    ACROSS THE PLAINS
    LIFTED AND NEVER SEEN AGAIN

    DRY ABOVE
    AND DRY BELOW!
    MOUNTAINS CAPPED
    WITHOUT THEIR SNOW

    BUBBLING TIDES
    OF HAZE AND SMOKE
    BLEW AWAY
    WITH ALL OUR HOPES

