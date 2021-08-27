Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kim Petras Kicks Off New Era with “Future Starts Now”: Stream

The pop star first debuted the single during her set at Lollapalooza

kim petras future starts now new single stream
Kim Petras, photo by Stephen Klein
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 27, 2021 | 12:53am ET

    How does one say “Woo-ah!” in French? After weeks of hype, Kim Petras has shared her brand new single “Future Starts Now”. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.

    The incandescent bop finds the rising German pop icon feeling more irrepressible than ever as she sings, “Ain’t nobody gonna stop me/ Don’t you let the music stop now/ You’re more than just anybody/ Don’t give up, the future starts now/ Worry ’bout it in the morning/ Take it to another level/ You’re more than just anybody/ Don’t give up, the future starts now” on the Euro house-inspired chorus.

    The trans singer first debuted the track live during her set during Day 1 of Lollapalooza, flanked by a quartet of back-up dancers as she lived out her full pop star fantasy wearing a high pony and an old school-style Britney mic.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “It feels so special,” she told Forbes of the new single ahead of her Lollapalooza performance. “I wrote it with my friends during lockdown – and recorded it in a closet.

    As the lead single to her upcoming album, “Future Starts Now” serves as Petras’ major label debut after inking a deal with Republic Records, and marks her first studio release since her 2020 singles “Malibu,” “Reminds Me,” and Halloween banger “Party Till I Die.” Her last full-length studio effort was the Halloween-themed compilation TURN OFF THE LIGHT.

    Stream “Future Starts Now” and check out the single’s fierce, high fashion artwork below.

    Advertisement

    During the early days of the pandemic, Petras joined former tourmate Troye Sivan for The Stonewall Inn Gives Back benefit livestream, where she performed an acoustic cover of Paris Hilton’s iconic 2006 single “Stars Are Blind.”

    “Future Starts Now” Artwork:

    kim petras future starts now artwork stephen klein

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

GRIP I Died for This stream album new music video Eminem label debut GRIP and Eminem, photo via Instagram/@grip

GRIP Drops Debut Album I Died for This!? on Eminem's Label: Stream

August 27, 2021

flee lord roc marciano delgado new album stream

Flee Lord and Roc Marciano Unveil New Album Delgado: Stream

August 27, 2021

turnstile glow on stream new album listen baltimore hardcore

Turnstile Unleash New Album Glow On: Stream

August 27, 2021

angel haze girl with the gun ep never seen stream

Angel Haze Announces New EP Girl with the Gun, Drops "Never Seen": Stream

August 27, 2021

 

courtney barnett the velvet underground nico i'll be your mirror cover stream

Courtney Barnett Covers The Velvet Underground and Nico's "I'll Be Your Mirror": Stream

August 27, 2021

mouse rat the awesome album parks and recreation stream catch your dream

Parks and Recreation's Mouse Rat Release The Awesome Album: Stream

August 27, 2021

How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last

Big Red Machine Share New Album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?: Stream

August 27, 2021

tina guo serj tankian moonhearts in space

Cellist Tina Guo and Serj Tankian Premiere Video for "Moonhearts in Space": Stream

August 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kim Petras Kicks Off New Era with "Future Starts Now": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale