Just days after his KISS bandmate Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19, Gene Simmons has contracted the virus, as well. The band announced today (August 31st) that the singer-bassist is experiencing mild symptoms and that at least four additional shows on their current farewell tour will be postponed.

Simmons’ positive test comes just as Stanley reported that he was feeling much better, tweeting last night, “My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you… It kicked my ass. It’s over now.”

When announcing Stanley’s positive test result last week, KISS had revealed that all band members and crew were vaccinated, but now both Stanley and Simmons have experienced breakthrough cases. The new statement reads as follows:

“KISS will postpone their next four tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms. The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly.”

The band had already postponed three dates due to Stanley’s bout with COVID-19. With the additional four shows, that makes a total of seven concerts affected by the founding members’ positive tests.

Simmons and Stanley have both been staunch supporters of mask mandates and vaccinations in interviews and on social media. Early on in the pandemic, Simmons spoke about social distancing with Rolling Stone, saying “Stop hanging out with everybody. Stay at home, if you can. This too shall pass, but it will take a long time. It could last months and months. So get used to FaceTime, binge-watch your favorite shows, workout at home. And stay away from everybody else.”

The newly postponed shows include September 1st in Clarkston, MI; September 2nd in Dayton, OH; September 4th in Tinley Park, IL; and September 5th in Milwaukee, WI. As mentioned in the statement, KISS hope to be back on the road September 9th in Irvine, Calif.

COVID-19 and its new Delta variant have disrupted several summer tours thus far, with a number of notable musicians becoming infected. Slipknot singer Corey Taylor recently contracted COVID after wrapping up a solo tour; Korn singer Jonathan Davis was infected in the midst of his band’s tour, and is still feeling the effects after returning to the stage. Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson also tested positive this summer, as did Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider.

