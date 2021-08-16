Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

KISS Book Vegas Residency, Confirm David Lee Roth No Longer Supporting 2021 Tour

Gene Simmons on DLR: "He was the ultimate frontman [but] I don't know what happened to him."

KISS Residency David Lee Roth
KISS, photo by Kevin RC Wilson / David Lee Roth, photo by Philip Cosores
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 16, 2021 | 5:16pm ET

    KISS’ farewell outing will include a 12-date Las Vegas residency, the legendary band has just announced. In addition, Gene Simmons has confirmed that David Lee Roth will no longer provide support on their 2021 US tour.

    As part of the band’s farewell run, KISS will play a series of shows at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino. The residency kicks off with a three-date New Year’s run (December 29th and 31st, and January 1st). The band will then return to the same venue for nine more dates spanning from January 19th through February 5th.

    Meanwhile, after the pandemic put a halt to their extensive 2020 tour plans, KISS are ready to resume their “End of the Road” tour this Wednesday (August 18th) in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    David Lee Roth, who had been supporting the run up until the concert industry shut down and had previously been announced for 2021, will no longer open for KISS on the newly scheduled dates. When asked about Roth’s status in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Simmons simply confirmed that the Van Halen frontman is no longer on the bill without giving a reason.

    The KISS singer-bassist went on to praise Diamond Dave as the “ultimate frontman” during his prime, but admitted he doesn’t “know what happened to him” in recent years.

    KISS' Gene Simmons explains rock is dead
     Editor's Pick
    KISS’ Gene Simmons Explains Why He Keeps Saying “Rock Is Dead”

    “It bears noting that during Dave’s heyday, nobody did what he did,” said Simmons. “He was the ultimate frontman. Not Plant, not Rod Stewart, nobody. He took being a frontman way beyond anything. And then, I don’t know what happened to him… something. And you get modern-day Dave. I prefer to remember Elvis Presley in his prime. Sneering lips, back in Memphis, you know, doing all that. I don’t want to think of bloated naked Elvis on the bathroom floor.”

    Advertisement

    In DLR’s place, performance painter David Garibaldi will serve as the opening act on KISS’ US tour, which runs through an October 9th show in Tampa, Florida. Tickets for both the regular tour dates and the residency are available via Ticketmaster.

    KISS Las Vegas Residency 2021-2022 Dates:
    December: 12/29, 12/31
    January: 01/01, 01/19, 01/21, 01/22, 01/26, 01/28, 01/29
    February: 02/02, 02/04, 02/05

    KISS Vegas Residency

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Korn Jonathan Davis COVID

Korn's Jonathan Davis Tests Positive for COVID-19, Band Postpones and Cancels Tour Dates

August 16, 2021

underoath new album voyeurist

Underoath Announce 2022 Tour with Every Time I Die and Spiritbox

August 16, 2021

Judas Priest Bloodstock

Judas Priest's First Show in Two Years Features Glenn Tipton Appearance and Rarities: Watch

August 16, 2021

German Paralympics Rammstein Trailer

Rammstein's "Ich Will" Soundtracks German Paralympics Team Trailers: Watch

August 16, 2021

 

Ed Sheeran Dani Filth collaboration

Ed Sheeran and Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth Are Plotting a Collaboration

August 16, 2021

Halestorm "Back from the Dead" Behind the Scenes

Halestorm Set to Release New Song and Video "Back from the Dead": Behind-the-Scenes Photos

August 16, 2021

James Ranieri / Bayside's Anthony Raneri

Singer of Punk Band Bayside Helps Detectives Nab Florida Man Accused of Sexual Battery

August 13, 2021

Dead Sara new song Heroes

Dead Sara Release Fiery New Song "Heroes": Stream

August 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

KISS Book Vegas Residency, Confirm David Lee Roth No Longer Supporting 2021 Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale