Korn singer Jonathan Davis has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the nu-metal band to postpone or cancel a number of shows on their current US tour with Staind.

Over the weekend, Korn announced that their Saturday show in Scranton, Pennsylvania, was postponed due to a positive COVID case within the Korn camp. On Monday (August 16th), Korn revealed that the person who contracted COVID was Davis.

As a result, Korn have moved six shows, including the Scranton gig, to late September and early October. Two concerts — August 24th in Darien Center, New York, and August 25th in Syracuse, New York — have been canceled outright due to scheduling conflicts.

Advertisement

Related Video

The full statement from Korn reads as follows:

“We really appreciate your patience as we work out the next steps for our tour. On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for COVID, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute. As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows. As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done. Jonathan’s spirits are high, and he’s resting and recovering now. We’re as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we’ll get through it though, and we can’t wait to see you once we’re back, firing on all cylinders once again. We thank you all for your love and support!”

Assuming Davis makes a full recovery, Korn will resume their tour on August 27th in Tinley Park, Illinois. The outing will now run through the rescheduled Gilford, New Hampshire date on October 3rd.

Korn were already touring without bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, who announced he was skipping the tour to “take some time off to heal” after falling back on “bad habits.” Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz was tapped to fill in for Fieldy.

Advertisement

Here’s wishing a speedy recovery for Jonathan Davis. See Korn’s updated schedule below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

Korn 2021 Tour Dates with Staind:

08/24 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater #

08/25 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview #

08/27 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

08/28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/31 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

09/02 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/03 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

09/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

09/06 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

09/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/11 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/12 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

09/18 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/19 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

09/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life *

09/25 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (moved from 8/14) %

09/26 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center (moved from 8/18) %

09/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater (moved from 8/17) %

10/01 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center (moved from 8/21) %

10/02 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre (moved from 8/20) %

10/03 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (moved from 8/22) %

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium ^

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium ^

* = festival date

^ = Korn with System of a Down and Faith No More (no Staind)

# = canceled

% = new date due to postponement

Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ?