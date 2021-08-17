Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Korn’s Jonathan Davis Tests Positive for COVID-19, Band Postpones and Cancels Tour Dates

Six shows have been moved to the end of the tour, while two concerts have been canceled outright

Korn Jonathan Davis COVID
Korn, photo by Jon Hadusek
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 16, 2021 | 8:38pm ET

    Korn singer Jonathan Davis has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the nu-metal band to postpone or cancel a number of shows on their current US tour with Staind.

    Over the weekend, Korn announced that their Saturday show in Scranton, Pennsylvania, was postponed due to a positive COVID case within the Korn camp. On Monday (August 16th), Korn revealed that the person who contracted COVID was Davis.

    As a result, Korn have moved six shows, including the Scranton gig, to late September and early October. Two concerts — August 24th in Darien Center, New York, and August 25th in Syracuse, New York — have been canceled outright due to scheduling conflicts.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The full statement from Korn reads as follows:

    “We really appreciate your patience as we work out the next steps for our tour. On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for COVID, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute. As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows. As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done. Jonathan’s spirits are high, and he’s resting and recovering now. We’re as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we’ll get through it though, and we can’t wait to see you once we’re back, firing on all cylinders once again. We thank you all for your love and support!”

    Assuming Davis makes a full recovery, Korn will resume their tour on August 27th in Tinley Park, Illinois. The outing will now run through the rescheduled Gilford, New Hampshire date on October 3rd.

    Suicidal Tendencies' Ra Diaz fill in on Korn tour
     Editor's Pick
    Korn Tap Suicidal Tendencies Bassist Ra Diaz to Fill in for Fieldy on 2021 US Summer Tour

    Korn were already touring without bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, who announced he was skipping the tour to “take some time off to heal” after falling back on “bad habits.” Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz was tapped to fill in for Fieldy.

    Advertisement

    Here’s wishing a speedy recovery for Jonathan Davis. See Korn’s updated schedule below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Korn 2021 Tour Dates with Staind:
    08/24 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater #
    08/25 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview #
    08/27 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
    08/28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    08/31 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
    09/02 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    09/03 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    09/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
    09/06 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
    09/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    09/11 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    09/12 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
    09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
    09/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
    09/18 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
    09/19 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
    09/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life *
    09/25 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (moved from 8/14) %
    09/26 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center (moved from 8/18) %
    09/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater (moved from 8/17) %
    10/01 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center (moved from 8/21) %
    10/02 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre (moved from 8/20) %
    10/03 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (moved from 8/22) %
    10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium ^
    10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium ^

    * = festival date
    ^ = Korn with System of a Down and Faith No More (no Staind)
    # = canceled
    % = new date due to postponement

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Latest Stories

underoath new album voyeurist

Underoath Announce 2022 Tour with Every Time I Die and Spiritbox

August 16, 2021

bon iver 10th anniversary reissue bon iver bon iver fall concert dates phoebe bridgers

Bon Iver Announce Bon Iver, Bon Iver 10th Anniversary Reissue, Fall Concert Dates

August 16, 2021

ty segall Harmonizer surprise new album release stream

Ty Segall Announces US Tour, Shares Video for "Feel Good" with Wife Denée Segall: Watch

August 16, 2021

Tony Bennett 2021 tour dates canceled live concert cancel fall shows Tony Bennett, photo via Getty

Tony Bennett Cancels Remaining Concerts, Officially Retired from Touring [Updated]

August 12, 2021

 

Kaytranada 2021 tour dates North American concerts live show gig ticket concert tickets, photo by Liam MacRae

Kaytranada Announces 2021 North American Tour

August 11, 2021

whitney announce 2021 US tour dates

Whitney Announce 2021 US Tour Dates

August 11, 2021

lala lala color of the pool music video new single stream north american tour dates

Lala Lala Drops "Color of the Pool," Announces North American Tour: Stream

August 11, 2021

tasha lake superior new song video stream

Tasha Unveils New Song "Lake Superior": Stream

August 11, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Korn's Jonathan Davis Tests Positive for COVID-19, Band Postpones and Cancels Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale