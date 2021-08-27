Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Aaron Dessner on Big Red Machine, The National’s Future, and Working with Taylor Swift

Prolific musician and producer talks about his numerous collaborative projects

kyle meredith with aaron dessner big red machine the national taylor swift
Kyle Meredith with Aaron Dessner, photo by Graham Tolbert
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 27, 2021 | 2:18pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS 

    On this week’s Kyle Meredith With, Aaron Dessner calls in to discuss How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last, the sophomore record from his Big Red Machine project with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon.

    The prolific producer/songwriter takes us through the process of bringing in more friends for this album, including Sharon Van Etten and Taylor Swift, and how the set came to focus on themes of mental health, depression, and family dynamics. That was particularly true on “Hutch,” a song written for the late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchinson, a close friend of Dessner’s.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    On working with T-Swift, Dessner talks about the process of working with the mega-star and how her lyrical universe finds its way into the songs they write together. The co-founder of The National also gives us a glimpse into that beloved band’s future, including when they may reconvene and how much Dessner considers that band his main project — or not — these days.

    Listen to the Aaron Dessner episode of Kyle Meredith With above, or watch the whole discussion via the YouTube player below. Make sure to subscribe to KMW at the links above, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network to keep getting updates on all our series.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

kmw doug cosmo of creedence clearwater revival photo by brent clifford

Creedence Clearwater Revival's Doug “Cosmo” Clifford on Vault Albums and Retiring CCR

August 25, 2021

kyle meredith with paul reiser kominsky method stranger things mad about you

Paul Reiser on The Kominsky Method, Mad About You, and Stranger Things

August 23, 2021

kyle meredith with lump laura marling

Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay on LUMP's Boombastic Shoegaze Wonder-Journey

August 20, 2021

kyle meredith with jimmy cliff podcast

Jimmy Cliff on New Music, Working with Tarrus Riley, and the 50th Anniversary of The Harder They Come

August 18, 2021

 

kyle meredith with david duchovny gestureland favorite artists

David Duchovny Talks New Album Gestureland and the Influences Behind It

August 16, 2021

kyle meredith with jungle

Jungle on Loving in Stereo, the Influence of The Strokes, and Remixing Brittany Howard

August 13, 2021

kyle meredith with styx podcast interview

Styx’s James Young on Rock Leading Listeners in a Positive Direction

August 11, 2021

kyle meredith with ellen foley podcast

Ellen Foley on Fighting Words, Fronting The Clash, and Covering Meat Loaf

August 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Aaron Dessner on Big Red Machine, The National’s Future, and Working with Taylor Swift

Menu Shop Search Sale