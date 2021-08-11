Lala Lala Drops “Color of the Pool,” Announces North American Tour: Stream

Summer may be dwindling, but Lillie West still has her mind on some poolside reflecting with Lala Lala’s latest single “Color of the Pool.”

In the accompanying music video, West — the brains behind the indie rock project — finds herself contemplating the possibilities of merging with the tangibly inhuman, all while pretending to ride on the back of a motorcycle through the streets of Chicago. “What is sick/ What is part of it/ I want to be the color of the pool/ I want to hold/ The fire part of fuel,” she sings over minimalistic production before ceding the floor to Adam Schatz’s frenetic saxophone outro.

The song follows the Nnamdi Ogbonnaya-assisted “DIVER” as the most recent single off Lala Lala’s forthcoming third album I Want the Door to Open. It’s set to be released October 8th via Hardly Art and will feature collaborations with the likes of Ben Gibbard, OHMME, and Kara Jackson.

In conjunction with the new track, West also announced a new round of North American tour dates for the spring of 2022. The whirlwind jaunt will kick off March 12 in Omaha, Nebraska and hit 30 cities over two months, including stops in Seattle, Vancouver, Washington D.C., Toronto, and more. This follows a previously-announced European leg already scheduled throughout January and February.

Tickets for the new run of dates will go on sale this Friday, August 13th, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster. Check out the music video for “Color of the Pool” as well as the complete list of Lala Lala’s North American tour dates below.

In June of last year, Lala Lala collaborated with Twin Peaks, contributing to the collective’s 2020 EP Side A. Six months prior, she also shared her own one-off single “Legs, Run”, inspired by The Truman Show.

Lala Lala 2021 Tour Dates:

03/12 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03/14 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

03/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

03/16 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux

03/18 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile (Second Stage)

03/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

03/20 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03/22 — Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

03/25 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

03/26 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

03/27 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

03/28 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

03/30 — Austin, TX @ The Parish

03/31 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

04/02 — Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

04/03 — Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Coffee

04/13 — Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

04/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

04/15 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

04/16 — Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern

04/17 — Nashville, TN @ High Watt

04/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

04/20 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

04/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

04/23 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony

04/24 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

04/27 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04/28 — Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

04/29 — Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

04/30 — Hamtramck, MI @ Outer Limits Lounge