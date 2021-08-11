Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Lala Lala Drops “Color of the Pool,” Announces North American Tour: Stream

The minimalistic single will be included on Lillie West's upcoming album I Want the Door to Open

lala lala color of the pool music video new single stream north american tour dates
Lala Lala, photo by Michael Schmelling
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 11, 2021 | 1:39pm ET

    Summer may be dwindling, but Lillie West still has her mind on some poolside reflecting with Lala Lala’s latest single “Color of the Pool.”

    In the accompanying music video, West — the brains behind the indie rock project — finds herself contemplating the possibilities of merging with the tangibly inhuman, all while pretending to ride on the back of a motorcycle through the streets of Chicago. “What is sick/ What is part of it/ I want to be the color of the pool/ I want to hold/ The fire part of fuel,” she sings over minimalistic production before ceding the floor to Adam Schatz’s frenetic saxophone outro.

    The song follows the Nnamdi Ogbonnaya-assisted “DIVER” as the most recent single off Lala Lala’s forthcoming third album I Want the Door to Open. It’s set to be released October 8th via Hardly Art and will feature collaborations with the likes of Ben Gibbard, OHMME, and Kara Jackson.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In conjunction with the new track, West also announced a new round of North American tour dates for the spring of 2022. The whirlwind jaunt will kick off March 12 in Omaha, Nebraska and hit 30 cities over two months, including stops in Seattle, Vancouver, Washington D.C., Toronto, and more. This follows a previously-announced European leg already scheduled throughout January and February.

    Tickets for the new run of dates will go on sale this Friday, August 13th, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster. Check out the music video for “Color of the Pool” as well as the complete list of Lala Lala’s North American tour dates below.

    In June of last year, Lala Lala collaborated with Twin Peaks, contributing to the collective’s 2020 EP Side A. Six months prior, she also shared her own one-off single “Legs, Run”, inspired by The Truman Show.

    Advertisement

    Lala Lala 2021 Tour Dates:
    03/12 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
    03/14 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
    03/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
    03/16 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux
    03/18 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile (Second Stage)
    03/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
    03/20 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
    03/22 — Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
    03/25 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
    03/26 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
    03/27 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
    03/28 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    03/30 — Austin, TX @ The Parish
    03/31 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
    04/02 — Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI
    04/03 — Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Coffee
    04/13 — Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
    04/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
    04/15 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
    04/16 — Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern
    04/17 — Nashville, TN @ High Watt
    04/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
    04/20 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
    04/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
    04/23 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony
    04/24 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    04/27 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
    04/28 — Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
    04/29 — Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
    04/30 — Hamtramck, MI @ Outer Limits Lounge

Latest Stories

Kaytranada 2021 tour dates North American concerts live show gig ticket concert tickets, photo by Liam MacRae

Kaytranada Announces 2021 North American Tour

August 11, 2021

whitney announce 2021 US tour dates

Whitney Announce 2021 US Tour Dates

August 11, 2021

tasha lake superior new song video stream

Tasha Unveils New Song "Lake Superior": Stream

August 11, 2021

yola 2022 tour dates stand for myself

Yola Announces 2022 Headline Tour Dates

August 10, 2021

 

System of a Down Faith No More Russian Circles shows

System of a Down Announce Additional 2021 Shows with Faith No More and Russian Circles

August 9, 2021

Lynyrd Skynyrd Rickey Medlocke COVID

Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel Tour Dates Following Rickey Medlocke's COVID-19 Diagnosis

August 8, 2021

finneas optimist debut album a concert six months from now north american tour dates stream

FINNEAS Announces Debut Album Optimist, Drops "A Concert Six Months From Now": Stream

August 5, 2021

Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones, photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

Charlie Watts to Miss The Rolling Stones' US Tour After Medical Procedure

August 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lala Lala Drops "Color of the Pool," Announces North American Tour: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale