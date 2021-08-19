Larry David “Screamed” at Alan Dershowitz in Martha’s Vineyard Store: “You’re Disgusting!”

A reminder that Larry David wore a MAGA hat on Curb Your Enthusiasm to make an ironic point: The comedian reportedly openly screamed at Alan Dershowitz in public after bumping into him in a store.

David and Dershowitz were once pals, both staunchly Democratic, but apparently the Seinfeld creator took issue with the law professor’s involvement in Trump’s first impeachment defense. According to a report by Page Six that was confirmed by Dershowitz himself, the two crossed path at the Chilmark General Store on Martha’s Vineyard. When Dershowitz approached David, the latter tried to walk away, but the former pressed on.

“We can still talk, Larry,” Dershowitz reportedly said.

“No. No. We really can’t,” replied an increasingly irate David. “I saw you. I saw you with your arm around [Trump’s Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It’s disgusting!”

Dershowitz attempted to defend his familiarity with the Former Guy’s staff, saying, “He’s a former student. I greet all my former students that way. I can’t greet my former students?”

“It’s disgusting,” retorted David. “Your whole enclave — it’s disgusting. You’re disgusting!”

At that point, David apparently walked away. An eyewitness said that Dershowitz then removed his shirt to reveal a second tee that read “It’s the Constitution Stupid!” (Dershowitz later explained to Page Six that he was meeting a friend later whom he planned to give the top shirt to “as a gag gift.”) He then “drove off in an old, dirty Volvo,” which to be fair, is a very Martha’s Vineyard move.

Reached by Page Six, Dershowitz confirmed the whole thing, claiming that David “screamed” and “yelled” until he was red in the face. “I was worried he was going to have a stroke,” said Dershowitz.

Despite the Harvard Law professor being “a liberal Democrat” who “voted for Biden just as enthusiastically as Larry did,” he’s aware his alignment with Trump has narrowed his friendship pool. “It’s typical of what happens now on the Vineyard. People won’t talk to each other if they don’t agree with their politics,” he said. “That’s the price of principle.”

While he went on to “extend a hand of friendship” to David and offered to talk “if Larry wants to talk about any of this,” Dershowitz said the Curb mastermind “is guilty of contemporary McCarthyism. McCarthy would have been proud of him.”

David hasn’t responded to request for comment, but we have a feeling he’d say something like, “Old Dershy is pretty, pretty, pretty disgusting.”

Martha’s Vineyard is something of a hotspot for the elites like David and Dershowitz. In fact, David was meant to be there a few weeks back for Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash before he was uninvited due to COVID-caused attendance reductions. While David is clearly down to defend his liberal views in public, he wasn’t so bummed about getting the anti-RSVP.

“When he told me I was eighty-sixed from the party, I was so relieved, I screamed, ‘Thank you! Thank you!’” David said, noting the party was stressing him out more than exciting him. “He must have thought I was insane. Then I hung up the phone, poured myself a drink and finished my crossword puzzle.”

