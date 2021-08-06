Menu
Larry David Uninvited From Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday Party

The 475-person guest list was dramatically pared down due to the rise in COVID cases

Larry David
Larry David (HBO)
August 6, 2021 | 6:19pm ET

    Barack Obama is celebrating his 60th birthday this weekend, but due to the recent rise in coronavirus cases the former president has been forced to dramatically scale back the festivities.

    Of the 475 people originally on the guest list, several prominent names have now been uninvited, according to The New York Times. Among those left out in the cold: Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David, whose snubbing may have more to do with his disrespect for wood than the pandemic.

    Former late-night talk show hosts David Letterman and Conan O’Brien were also cut from the guest list, as were many former staff members of Obama’s White House administration.

    There will still be plenty of star power present at Obama’s shindig, which goes down at his family’s residence in Martha’s Vinyard. JAY-Z and Beyoncé are still expected to attend. So too are George Clooney, Steven Spielberg, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Dwayne Wade, and Gabrielle Union, according to TMZ. And Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder will also be hand to provide the musical entertainment.

    But as for Larry — he’ll have to find someone else’s party to sabotage.

     

