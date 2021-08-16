Larry David Was “Relieved” to Be Un-Invited From Obama’s Birthday Party

Now that we’re a solid year-and-a-half into the pandemic, everybody has had to compromise their plans for a minimum of one birthday celebration — and former presidents aren’t excluded. Even Barack Obama had to pare down the guest list to his recent 60th birthday party amid concerns surrounding the Delta variant of the coronavirus, and one of the potential invitees who ended up not making the cut was none other than Larry David.

Number 44 rang in six decades around the sun with a reportedly “lavish” party at his Martha’s Vineyard mansion, with safety precautions being the only thing keeping the shindig from reaching Gatsby-levels of grandiosity. Upon receiving the call that he would be invited to the birthday celebration, David assumed he was going to be asked to perform, later admitting to the New York Times that he was more stressed than excited. So you could imagine his relief excitement to being un-invited.

“I was pretty glum when I finally called back his assistant,” David explained. “When he told me I was eighty-sixed from the party, I was so relieved, I screamed, ‘Thank you! Thank you!’ He must have thought I was insane. Then I hung up the phone, poured myself a drink and finished my crossword puzzle.”

Even without Larry’s presence, Obama’s birthday party was still a star-studded affair, with Beyoncé, JAY-Z, George Clooney, Tom Hanks, and Bradley Cooper all in attendance.

Revisit some other iconic Davis moments in our staff list of the most cringeworthy moments from Curb Your Enthusiasm.

