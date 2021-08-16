Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Larry David Was “Relieved” to Be Un-Invited From Obama’s Birthday Party

The former president cut down his guest list due to COVID concerns

larry david was relieved to be un-invited from obama's birthday party
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 16, 2021 | 12:58pm ET

    Now that we’re a solid year-and-a-half into the pandemic, everybody has had to compromise their plans for a minimum of one birthday celebration — and former presidents aren’t excluded. Even Barack Obama had to pare down the guest list to his recent 60th birthday party amid concerns surrounding the Delta variant of the coronavirus, and one of the potential invitees who ended up not making the cut was none other than Larry David.

    Number 44 rang in six decades around the sun with a reportedly “lavish” party at his Martha’s Vineyard mansion, with safety precautions being the only thing keeping the shindig from reaching Gatsby-levels of grandiosity. Upon receiving the call that he would be invited to the birthday celebration, David assumed he was going to be asked to perform, later admitting to the New York Times that he was more stressed than excited. So you could imagine his relief excitement to being un-invited.

    “I was pretty glum when I finally called back his assistant,” David explained. “When he told me I was eighty-sixed from the party, I was so relieved, I screamed, ‘Thank you! Thank you!’ He must have thought I was insane. Then I hung up the phone, poured myself a drink and finished my crossword puzzle.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Even without Larry’s presence, Obama’s birthday party was still a star-studded affair, with Beyoncé, JAY-Z, George Clooney, Tom Hanks, and Bradley Cooper all in attendance.

    Revisit some other iconic Davis moments in our staff list of the most cringeworthy moments from Curb Your Enthusiasm.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

underoath new album voyeurist

Underoath Announce 2022 Tour with Every Time I Die and Spiritbox

August 16, 2021

silento charged with four felonies including murder

“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” Rapper Silento Indicted on Murder Charges

August 16, 2021

the weeknd blinding lights record billboard hot 100 imagine dragons radioactive

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Sets Record for Most Weeks on Billboard Hot 100

August 16, 2021

bon iver 10th anniversary reissue bon iver bon iver fall concert dates phoebe bridgers

Bon Iver Announce Bon Iver, Bon Iver 10th Anniversary Reissue, Fall Concert Dates

August 16, 2021

 

johnny depp speaks out about being boycotted from hollywood minamata

Johnny Depp Says He's Being "Boycotted" from Hollywood

August 16, 2021

ray charles country music hall of fame “Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music

Ray Charles to Be Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame

August 16, 2021

Judas Priest Bloodstock

Judas Priest's First Show in Two Years Features Glenn Tipton Appearance and Rarities: Watch

August 16, 2021

disclosure in my arms new song stream

Disclosure Release New Single "In My Arms": Stream

August 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Larry David Was "Relieved" to Be Un-Invited From Obama's Birthday Party

Menu Shop Search Sale