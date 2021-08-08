Les Claypool Is “Learning from the Master” Geddy Lee for Primus’ RUSH Tribute Tour

Primus will be paying tribute to RUSH on their soon-to-launch U.S. tour and to prepare, Les Claypool is taking lessons from none other than Geddy Lee himself.

The Primus singer-bassist shared the revelation by posting a photo with the RUSH singer-bassist on his personal Instagram feed yesterday. “Learning from the master,” Claypool captioned the post, which features him seated next to Lee as both smile for the camera with their respective bass guitars in their laps.

For the tour, which kicks off this Tuesday (August 10th) in Boise, Idaho, Primus will be performing the legendary Canadian rock act’s fifth album, A Farewell to Kings, in full. Originally released in 1977, the studio set featured singles “Closer to the Heart” and “Cinderella Man,” and was eventually certified platinum in the U.S. by the RIAA.

The tour, which features support from Battles, The Sword, and Black Mountain at various dates, runs all the way through an October 25th show in Phoenix, Arizona. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

While fans can enjoy RUSH’s music performed live by Primus in the coming months, Lee and bandmate Alex Lifeson have made it clear that their R40 tour back in 2015 was the band’s final jaunt — particularly in the wake of drummer Neil Peart’s death in January 2020 from brain cancer. In fact, in a recent interview, Lifeson even went as far as stating, “There’s no way RUSH will ever exist again.”

However, the band’s documentary of the R40 tour, RUSH: Cinema Strangiato is set to receive a theatrical re-release next month with a special director’s cut.

See Les Claypool and Geddy Lee rocking out together in the Instagram pic below, followed by Consequence‘s round-table discussion on Rush’s Moving Pictures featuring Mike Portnoy, Charlie Benante, and more.

