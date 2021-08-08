Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Les Claypool Is “Learning from the Master” Geddy Lee for Primus’ RUSH Tribute Tour

Primus will perform RUSH's 1977 album A Farewell to Kings in full on their upcoming North American jaunt

les claypool geddy lee primus rush tribute tour instagram
Les Claypool and Geddy Lee (Instagram)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 8, 2021 | 5:43pm ET

    Primus will be paying tribute to RUSH on their soon-to-launch U.S. tour and to prepare, Les Claypool is taking lessons from none other than Geddy Lee himself.

    The Primus singer-bassist shared the revelation by posting a photo with the RUSH singer-bassist on his personal Instagram feed yesterday. “Learning from the master,” Claypool captioned the post, which features him seated next to Lee as both smile for the camera with their respective bass guitars in their laps.

    For the tour, which kicks off this Tuesday (August 10th) in Boise, Idaho, Primus will be performing the legendary Canadian rock act’s fifth album, A Farewell to Kings, in full. Originally released in 1977, the studio set featured singles “Closer to the Heart” and “Cinderella Man,” and was eventually certified platinum in the U.S. by the RIAA.

    Advertisement

    The tour, which features support from Battles, The Sword, and Black Mountain at various dates, runs all the way through an October 25th show in Phoenix, Arizona. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

    While fans can enjoy RUSH’s music performed live by Primus in the coming months, Lee and bandmate Alex Lifeson have made it clear that their R40 tour back in 2015 was the band’s final jaunt — particularly in the wake of drummer Neil Peart’s death in January 2020 from brain cancer. In fact, in a recent interview, Lifeson even went as far as stating, “There’s no way RUSH will ever exist again.”

    RUSH: Cinema Strangiato
     Editor's Pick
    RUSH: Cinema Strangiato Set to Receive Theatrical Re-Release with New Director’s Cut

    However, the band’s documentary of the R40 tour, RUSH: Cinema Strangiato is set to receive a theatrical re-release next month with a special director’s cut.

    Advertisement

    See Les Claypool and Geddy Lee rocking out together in the Instagram pic below, followed by Consequence‘s round-table discussion on Rush’s Moving Pictures featuring Mike Portnoy, Charlie Benante, and more.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021 Canceled

New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021 Canceled Due to COVID Surge in Louisiana

August 8, 2021

lynyrd skynyrd rickey medlock covid-19 cancelled tour dates

Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel Tour Dates Following Rickey Medlocke's COVID-19 Diagnosis

August 8, 2021

Toyah and Robert I Touch Myself

Toyah Seductively Serenades Robert Fripp with Divinyls' "I Touch Myself": Watch

August 8, 2021

Limp Bizkit new song "Dad VIbes"

Limp Bizkit Cancel US Tour Due to Safety Concerns [Updated]

August 7, 2021

 

serj tankian cinematique series stream

System of a Down's Serj Tankian Releases Instrumental Cinematique Series: Stream

August 6, 2021

enslaved caravans to the outer worlds ep

Enslaved Announce New Caravans to the Outer Worlds EP, Unleash Title Track: Stream

August 6, 2021

Guns N' Roses new song Absurd

Guns N' Roses Release Studio Version of New Song "Absurd": Stream

August 6, 2021

metallica amazon podcast black album

Metallica Team Up with Amazon for New Podcast, Beginning with The Black Album

August 5, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Les Claypool Is "Learning from the Master" Geddy Lee for Primus' RUSH Tribute Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale