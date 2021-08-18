Menu
Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber, and Jeffrey Wright Join Wes Anderson’s Next Movie

The follow-up to The French Dispatch is currently filming in Spain

Liev Schreiber, photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage, Bryan Cranston, photo by Gage Skidmore, Jeffrey Wright, photo by Gage Skidmore, Hope Davis, photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic
August 17, 2021 | 10:15pm ET

    Not much has been unveiled about Wes Anderson’s next movie, but whatever it’s about, its cast is shaping up to be one for the history books. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, and Liev Schreiber have all joined the already stacked cast of the eccentric filmmaker’s upcoming project.

    This marks Anderson’s first time working with Davis and Wright. Cranston and Schreiber both previously appeared in Isle of Dogs; Schreiber also stars in Anderson’s The French Dispatch, which will finally hit theaters October 22nd after being pushed back due to COVID-related delays.

    Of course, Anderson is known for working with the same actors time and time again, and this new film is no exception. Previously announced cast members include some of his top go-tos: Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, and Tilda Swinton.

    The film will also see the director reunite with Rupert Friend, who will appear in The French Dispatch, as well as Scarlett Johansson, who had a voice role in his 2018 stop-motion comedy, Isle of Dogs. Other notable newbies to the Anderson dynasty include Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks.

    The untitled feature will begin shooting in Spain later this month. Plot details for the movie are still under wraps.

