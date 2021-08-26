Menu
LiL Nas X Sets Release Date for Montero

Watch a trailer for the album featuring new music

Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X, photo courtesy of artist
August 25, 2021 | 10:21pm ET

    Lil Nas X has finally set a release date for his long-awaited debut album, Montero. It’s set to arrive on September 17th through Columbia Records.

    “creating this album has been therapy for me,” Lil Nas X said in an Instagram post announcing the album’s release date. “i’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who i am, what i can do, and where i will be. i’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”

    In advance of Montero’s release, Lil Nas X has offered up a trio of singles: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),”  “Sun Goes Down,” and “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow. Each track has been accompanied by an equally provocative music video, which has only added to the hype and controversy surrounding the album’s release.  His “Montero” video and accompanying “Satan shoe” caused a fair amount of pearl clutching, while his same-sex kiss at the BET Awards was catnip for homophobic trolls. More recently, his video for “Industry Baby” was met with allegations of racism for its prison setting, but Lil Nas X flipped that narrative on its head by raising thousands of dollars for the Bail Project.

    Related Video

    The announcement of Montero’s release date comes paired with a new trailer featuring a snippet of an unreleased song called “That’s What I Want.” Check it out below.

    Montero follows the release of Lil Nas X’s debut EP, 7, in June 2019. Aside from being a talent musician, he also recently took a job as Taco Bell’s Chief Impact Officer.

Current story

LiL Nas X Sets Release Date for Montero

