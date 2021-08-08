Limp Bizkit Cancel US Tour Due to Safety Concerns

Limp Bizkit have canceled the remainder of their US tour “out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans.”

According to Blabbermouth, frontman Fred Durst told a fan that Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland fell ill prior to the band’s concert in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on Friday. That show was canceled just a couple hours before it was set to begin. Meanwhile, Eddie Trunk, host of SiriusXM’s “Trunk Nation” show, reports that he heard the tour was canceled “due to COVID concerns.”

Ironically, the tour was called the “Limited Last Minute Post Pandemic Popup Party.” Refunds are available at their points of purchase, and all tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.

Consequence has reached out to Limp Bizkit’s representatives for additional information.

The timing of the tour’s postponement is especially unfortunate for Limp Bizkit who find themselves amidst an unexpected career resurgence. The band’s appearance in HBO Max’s Woodstock 99 documentary generated a major amount of social media buzz, as did their performance last weekend at Lollapalooza, where Durst sported a new “dad” look and premiered the band’s new song “Dad Vibes.” In the days since then, the band’s catalog has seen a 30% increase in streaming, according to Billboard.

Limp Bizkit 2021 Tour Dates:

08/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Rapids Theatre

08/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

08/15 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

08/16 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

08/19 – Lincoln, NE @ Centennial Mall & Street

08/21 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek and Amphitheater

08/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

Limp Bizkit cancelled their show last night in NJ an hour or so before it was supposed to start. Now hearing all Aug dates are done due to Covid concerns. They are scheduled to headline closing night at ⁦@Rocklahoma⁩ . Not sure status for that event https://t.co/Y60wqRaXlp Advertisement — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) August 7, 2021

