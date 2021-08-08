Menu
Limp Bizkit Cancel US Tour Due to Safety Concerns

Guitarist Wes Borland reportedly fell ill prior to a concert in Asbury Park, NJ

Limp Bizkit new song "Dad VIbes"
Limp BIzkit’s Fred Durst during Lollapalooza 2021 (photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
August 7, 2021 | 9:13pm ET

    Limp Bizkit have canceled the remainder of their US tour “out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans.”

    According to Blabbermouth, frontman Fred Durst told a fan that Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland fell ill prior to the band’s concert in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on Friday. That show was canceled just a couple hours before it was set to begin. Meanwhile, Eddie Trunk, host of SiriusXM’s “Trunk Nation” show, reports that he heard the tour was canceled “due to COVID concerns.”

    Ironically, the tour was called the “Limited Last Minute Post Pandemic Popup Party.” Refunds are available at their points of purchase, and all tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.

    Related Video

    Consequence has reached out to Limp Bizkit’s representatives for additional information.

    The timing of the tour’s postponement is especially unfortunate for Limp Bizkit who find themselves amidst an unexpected career resurgence. The band’s appearance in HBO Max’s Woodstock 99 documentary generated a major amount of social media buzz, as did their performance last weekend at Lollapalooza, where Durst sported a new “dad” look and premiered the band’s new song “Dad Vibes.” In the days since then, the band’s catalog has seen a 30% increase in streaming, according to Billboard.

    Limp Bizkit 2021 Tour Dates:
    08/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Rapids Theatre
    08/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    08/13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    08/15 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    08/16 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    08/19 – Lincoln, NE @ Centennial Mall & Street
    08/21 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek and Amphitheater
    08/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

    Stay safe and mask up. Better yet, grab a face covering from Consequence Shop, where we are donating 50% of net proceeds to independent artists impacted by the pandemic.

