Little Simz Makes Her US TV Debut with “Woman” on Fallon: Watch

In promotion of her forthcoming LP Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
August 17, 2021 | 11:57am ET

    Little Simz dressed to impress during her US TV debut, bringing a black and gold palette to Fallon for her new performance of “Woman.” The track appears on her upcoming album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which drops September 3rd via Age 101.

    The UK MC rapped on a stage framed by elegant gold drapes, wearing a black suit with her dreadlocked hair teased into voluminous curls. The track’s collaborator Cleo Sol wasn’t available, and it took a trio a of backup singers in evening gowns to match her presence. A few men participated in the set, though in keeping with the themes of “Woman” they plied their instruments on the ground, facing towards the stage and away from the cameras. Check out the performance below.

    Pre-orders for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert are ongoing. Previously, Little Simz shared the singles “I Love You, I Hate You,” “Rollin Stone,” “Woman,” and “Introvert,” which we named Song of the Week.

