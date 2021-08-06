Live Nation to Allow Artists to Determine Vaccine Requirements at Concerts

Live Nation will allow artists to choose whether to require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test result for US concerts, according to an internal memo obtained by Variety.

The document, which was purportedly signed by Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino, says Live Nation will leave the decision up to individual artists. “Our teams have worked together to put new processes in place so that artists doing shows with Live Nation in the US can require all attendees and staff to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test result for entry, where permitted by law,” Rapino said.

“We believe this is a great model, and we have already implemented this successfully at many major shows including Lollapalooza,” he added.

The memo did not specify when the policy would go into effect. Consequence has reached out to Live Nation for additional information.

Additionally, Live Nation is requiring all of its employees in the US to be vaccinated in order to “enter one of our events, venues or offices.” That requirement will go into effect October 4th, when Live Nation’s offices are set to reopen.

Vaccines are already required to attend indoor concerts in New York City, and Los Angeles is considering a similar mandate. Meanwhile, a number of major corporations, including Netflix, have instituted mandatory vaccination polices for employees.

Editor’s note: This article has been amended to reflect that Live Nation is leaving the decision of vaccination requirements up to artists.

