Lizzo and Cardi B Set the Record Straight on New Single “Rumors”: Stream

Lizzo has finally released her new single “Rumors” featuring Cardi B.

It’s been a long time since Lizzo last treated her fans to some new music — more than two years, to be exact. Before now, Lizzo’s most recent track was her Charli XCX collaboration “Blame It on Your Love” from May 2019. “Rumors,” perhaps needless to say, more than compensates for the time that’s passed, as it sees both Lizzo and Cardi B doing what they do best: injecting some seriously fun attitude into the pop side of hip-hop.

Watch the song’s accompanying video below.

Lizzo has been making music for quite a while now, but she got her belated breakout moment courtesy of Cuz I Love You, her smash hit LP and one of the best albums of 2019. It skyrocketed the Minnesota rapper to become a household name thanks to her massive No. 1 hit “Truth Hurts” alongside other popular tracks like “Juice” and “Good as Hell.” The effort also earned Lizzo several Grammy wins, including Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Later this fall, Lizzo will hit the road for a handful of select live concerts and music festivals, like Firefly and Outside Lands. Biggest of all, she’s also set to perform at Bonnaroo in September, where she will become the first woman to be a solo headliner at the Tennessee fest.