Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Lizzo and Cardi B Set the Record Straight on New Single “Rumors”: Stream

Lizzo's first new single in two years

Lizzo Cardi B
Lizzo and Cardi B’s artwork for “Rumors”
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 13, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    Lizzo has finally released her new single “Rumors” featuring Cardi B.

    It’s been a long time since Lizzo last treated her fans to some new music — more than two years, to be exact. Before now, Lizzo’s most recent track was her Charli XCX collaboration “Blame It on Your Love” from May 2019. “Rumors,” perhaps needless to say, more than compensates for the time that’s passed, as it sees both Lizzo and Cardi B doing what they do best: injecting some seriously fun attitude into the pop side of hip-hop.

    Watch the song’s accompanying video below.

    Lizzo has been making music for quite a while now, but she got her belated breakout moment courtesy of Cuz I Love You, her smash hit LP and one of the best albums of 2019. It skyrocketed the Minnesota rapper to become a household name thanks to her massive No. 1 hit “Truth Hurts” alongside other popular tracks like “Juice” and “Good as Hell.” The effort also earned Lizzo several Grammy wins, including Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Later this fall, Lizzo will hit the road for a handful of select live concerts and music festivals, like Firefly and Outside Lands. Biggest of all, she’s also set to perform at Bonnaroo in September, where she will become the first woman to be a solo headliner at the Tennessee fest.

     

Latest Stories

the killers pressure machine new album stream

The Killers Share New Album Pressure Machine: Stream

August 12, 2021

Katy B Under My Skin stream music video new song single track Katie B, photo via YouTube

Katy B Releases First New Single in Five Years "Under My Skin": Stream

August 12, 2021

chris stapleton nothing else matters metallica cover

Chris Stapleton Covers Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters": Stream

August 12, 2021

elvis presley back in nashville box set artwork i'm leavin take 1 stream

Elvis Presley's Final Nashville Studio Sessions Collected in New Box Set

August 12, 2021

 

the darkness motorheart new song single album announcement stream

The Darkness Buy a Sex Robot in New Song "Motorheart": Stream

August 12, 2021

Thom Yorke MF DOOM

Thom Yorke Shares New Remix of MF DOOM's "Gazzillion Ear": Stream

August 12, 2021

trivium new album in the court of the dragon

Trivium Announce New Album In the Court of the Dragon, Share "Feast of Fire": Stream

August 12, 2021

alison krauss robert plant raise the roof new album cover can't let go single stream

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Reunite for New Album Raise the Roof, Share "Can't Let Go": Stream

August 12, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lizzo and Cardi B Set the Record Straight on New Single "Rumors": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale