Lizzo’s New Single “Rumors” Features Cardi B

Lizzo is set to make her highly-anticipated return on Friday with the release of her first new single in two years, “Rumors.” Adding to the hype, Lizzo has now revealed that the song is a collaboration with Cardi B.

Lizzo shared the news on Instagram by posting a video of herself FaceTiming (and appearing to wake up?) Cardi earlier this morning. Watch the clip below.

“Rumors” marks Lizzo’s first new material since linking up with Charli XCX on “Blame It on Your Love” in May 2019. One month prior, the Minnesota rapper and singer dropped Cuz I Love You, one of the best albums released that year. The breakout project contains her massive No. 1 hit, “Truth Hurts,” as well as the popular singles “Good As Hell” and “Juice.” It also propelled Lizzo to Grammy wins for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Now that touring has resumed again, fans can catch Lizzo making appearances at festivals like Bonnaroo, where she will become the first ever woman headliner in September. She will also play Firefly and Outside Lands.

