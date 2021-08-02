Lizzo Returning Next Week with “Rumors,” Her First New Song in Two Years

Lizzo is kicking off a new era next week with “Rumors,” her first new song in two years. It’s due out Friday, August 13th via Atlantic Records.

“Rumors” marks Lizzo’s first new material since linking up with Charli XCX on “Blame It on Your Love” in May 2019. One month prior, the Minnesota rapper and singer dropped Cuz I Love You, one of the best albums released that year. The breakout project contains her massive No. 1 hit, “Truth Hurts,” as well as the popular singles “Good As Hell” and “Juice.” It also propelled Lizzo to Grammy wins for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Now that touring has resumed again, fans can catch Lizzo making appearances at festivals like Bonnaroo, where she will become the first ever woman headliner in September. She will also play Firefly, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, and Outside Lands.

Advertisement

Related Video

Pre-orders for “Rumors” are ongoing. Check out the single artwork, shot by Jora Frantzis, below.