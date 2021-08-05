Menu
Lollapalooza 2021 Live Gallery: See Photos of Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, and More

lollapalooza 2021 photos megan thee stallion foo fighters post malone
Megan Thee Stallion, Foo Fighters, and Post Malone, photos by Jen Vesp
Consequence Staff
August 5, 2021 | 6:24pm ET

    Over the July 29th-August 1st weekend, Lollapalooza returned to Chicago’s Grant Park for its 2021 edition — while requiring proof of negative COVID-19 status for entry.

    Day 1 saw headliner Miley Cyrus bringing out a parade of collaborators (Billy Idol, G Herbo, Whiz Khalifa, Juicy J, and The Kid LAROI); Tyler, the Creator performed CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST tracks during a wildly fun set on Day 2; legacy rock acts like Journey shared airspace with pop headliners like Post Malone on Day 3; and the fourth and final day was simply Un-Foo-Gettable.

    If you weren’t able to make it in person for the action, rest easy — you can relive Lollapalooza vicariously through Consequence’s thorough recaps of all four days and set photos, the latter of which were taken by Jen Vesp. Plus, for a behind-the-scenes look at the event, see backstage artist portraits by photographer Shervin Lainez here.

    Check out the full gallery of live photos below.

    Brittany Howard, photo by Jen Vesp
    Brittany Howard, photo by Jen Vesp
    Brittany Howard, photo by Jen Vesp
    BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Jen Vesp
    BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Jen Vesp
    Foo Fighters, photo by Jen Vesp
    Foo Fighters, photo by Jen Vesp
    Modest Mouse, photo be Jen Vesp
    Modest Mouse, photo be Jen Vesp
    Modest Mouse, photo be Jen Vesp
    Princess Nokia, photo by Jen Vesp
    Princess Nokia, photo by Jen Vesp
    Princess Nokia, photo by Jen Vesp
    Princess Nokia, photo by Jen Vesp
    Young Thug, photo by Jen Vesp
    Young Thug, photo by Jen Vesp
    Angels and Airwaves, photo be Jen Vesp
    Angels and Airwaves, photo be Jen Vesp
    Angels and Airwaves, photo be Jen Vesp
    Freddie Gibbs, photo by Jen Vesp
    Freddie Gibbs, photo by Jen Vesp
    Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Jen Vesp
    Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Jen Vesp
    Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Jen Vesp
    Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Jen Vesp
    Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Jen Vesp
    Mt. Joy, photo by Jen Vesp
    Mt. Joy, photo by Jen Vesp
    Porches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Porches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Post Malone, photo by Jen Vesp
    Post Malone, photo by Jen Vesp
    Post Malone, photo by Jen Vesp
    Post Malone, photo by Jen Vesp
    Young the Giant, photo by Jen Vesp
    Young the Giant, photo by Jen Vesp
    Tyler, the Creator, photo by Jen Vesp
    Tyler, the Creator, photo by Jen Vesp
    Tyler, the Creator, photo by Jen Vesp
    Tyler, the Creator, photo by Jen Vesp
    Tyler, the Creator, photo by Jen Vesp
    Almost Monday, photo by Jen Vesp
    Almost Monday, photo by Jen Vesp
    Flo Milli, photo by Jen Vesp
    Flo Milli, photo by Jen Vesp
    Flo Milli, photo by Jen Vesp
    Orville Peck, photo by Jen Vesp
    Orville Peck, photo by Jen Vesp
    Jimmy Eat World, photo by Jen Vesp
    Paris Texas, photo by Jen Vesp
    Paris Texas, photo by Jen Vesp
    Paris Texas, photo by Jen Vesp
    All Time Low, photo by Jen Vesp
    All Time Low, photo by Jen Vesp
    All Time Low, photo by Jen Vesp
    Playboi Carti, photo by Jen Vesp
    Playboi Carti, photo by Jen Vesp
    Playboi Carti, photo by Jen Vesp
    Jack Harlow, photo by Jen Vesp
    Kenny Mason, photo by Jen Vesp
    Kenny Mason, photo by Jen Vesp
    Polo G, photo by Jen Vesp
    Jack Harlow, photo by Jen Vesp
    Jack Harlow, photo by Jen Vesp

