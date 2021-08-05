Lollapalooza 2021 Live Gallery: See Photos of Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, and More

Over the July 29th-August 1st weekend, Lollapalooza returned to Chicago’s Grant Park for its 2021 edition — while requiring proof of negative COVID-19 status for entry.
Day 1 saw headliner Miley Cyrus bringing out a parade of collaborators (Billy Idol, G Herbo, Whiz Khalifa, Juicy J, and The Kid LAROI); Tyler, the Creator performed CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST tracks during a wildly fun set on Day 2; legacy rock acts like Journey shared airspace with pop headliners like Post Malone on Day 3; and the fourth and final day was simply Un-Foo-Gettable.
If you weren’t able to make it in person for the action, rest easy — you can relive Lollapalooza vicariously through Consequence’s thorough recaps of all four days and set photos, the latter of which were taken by Jen Vesp. Plus, for a behind-the-scenes look at the event, see backstage artist portraits by photographer Shervin Lainez here.
Check out the full gallery of live photos below.