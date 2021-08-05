Lollapalooza 2021 Live Gallery: See Photos of Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, and More

Over the July 29th-August 1st weekend, Lollapalooza returned to Chicago’s Grant Park for its 2021 edition — while requiring proof of negative COVID-19 status for entry.

Day 1 saw headliner Miley Cyrus bringing out a parade of collaborators (Billy Idol, G Herbo, Whiz Khalifa, Juicy J, and The Kid LAROI); Tyler, the Creator performed CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST tracks during a wildly fun set on Day 2; legacy rock acts like Journey shared airspace with pop headliners like Post Malone on Day 3; and the fourth and final day was simply Un-Foo-Gettable.

If you weren’t able to make it in person for the action, rest easy — you can relive Lollapalooza vicariously through Consequence’s thorough recaps of all four days and set photos, the latter of which were taken by Jen Vesp. Plus, for a behind-the-scenes look at the event, see backstage artist portraits by photographer Shervin Lainez here.

Advertisement

Related Video

Check out the full gallery of live photos below.

Brittany Howard, photo by Jen Vesp Brittany Howard, photo by Jen Vesp Brittany Howard, photo by Jen Vesp BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Jen Vesp BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Jen Vesp Foo Fighters, photo by Jen Vesp Foo Fighters, photo by Jen Vesp Modest Mouse, photo be Jen Vesp Modest Mouse, photo be Jen Vesp Modest Mouse, photo be Jen Vesp Princess Nokia, photo by Jen Vesp Princess Nokia, photo by Jen Vesp Princess Nokia, photo by Jen Vesp Princess Nokia, photo by Jen Vesp Young Thug, photo by Jen Vesp Young Thug, photo by Jen Vesp Angels and Airwaves, photo be Jen Vesp Angels and Airwaves, photo be Jen Vesp Angels and Airwaves, photo be Jen Vesp Freddie Gibbs, photo by Jen Vesp Freddie Gibbs, photo by Jen Vesp Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Jen Vesp Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Jen Vesp Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Jen Vesp Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Jen Vesp Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Jen Vesp Mt. Joy, photo by Jen Vesp Mt. Joy, photo by Jen Vesp Porches, photo by Jen Vesp Porches, photo by Jen Vesp Post Malone, photo by Jen Vesp Post Malone, photo by Jen Vesp Post Malone, photo by Jen Vesp Post Malone, photo by Jen Vesp Young the Giant, photo by Jen Vesp Young the Giant, photo by Jen Vesp Tyler, the Creator, photo by Jen Vesp Tyler, the Creator, photo by Jen Vesp Tyler, the Creator, photo by Jen Vesp Tyler, the Creator, photo by Jen Vesp Tyler, the Creator, photo by Jen Vesp Almost Monday, photo by Jen Vesp Almost Monday, photo by Jen Vesp Flo Milli, photo by Jen Vesp Flo Milli, photo by Jen Vesp Flo Milli, photo by Jen Vesp Orville Peck, photo by Jen Vesp Orville Peck, photo by Jen Vesp Jimmy Eat World, photo by Jen Vesp Paris Texas, photo by Jen Vesp Paris Texas, photo by Jen Vesp Paris Texas, photo by Jen Vesp All Time Low, photo by Jen Vesp All Time Low, photo by Jen Vesp All Time Low, photo by Jen Vesp Playboi Carti, photo by Jen Vesp Playboi Carti, photo by Jen Vesp Playboi Carti, photo by Jen Vesp Jack Harlow, photo by Jen Vesp Kenny Mason, photo by Jen Vesp Kenny Mason, photo by Jen Vesp Polo G, photo by Jen Vesp Jack Harlow, photo by Jen Vesp Jack Harlow, photo by Jen Vesp