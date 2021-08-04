On July 29th, 2021, Lollapalooza returned to Chicago’s Grant Park after a pandemic-induced year off.
From headliners like Megan Thee Stallion, Foo Fighters and Post Malone to earlier sets from rising stars like Nessa Barrett and Tate McRae, there was something for everyone.
In between sets, photographer Shervin Lainez met up with artists backstage to capture their 2021 Lolla experiences. Check out the full gallery of portraits below.
Also make sure to revisit our daily Lollapalooza recaps: day one saw Miley Cyrus bring the house down, day two found Tyler, the Creator leading a great wave of hip-hop, day three brought Journey and Limp Bizkit, and Foo Fighters closed out a massive day four.