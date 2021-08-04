Menu
Lollapalooza 2021 Photo Gallery: See Portraits of Modest Mouse, Vic Mensa, Orville Peck and More

Also featuring Angels & Airwaves, Young the Giant, Tai Verdes and many others

lollapalooza portraits orville peck modest mouse vic mensalollapalooza portraits orville peck modest mouse vic mensa
Orville Peck, Modest Mouse, and Vic Mensa, photos by Shervin Lainez
Consequence Staff
August 4, 2021 | 10:47am ET

    On July 29th, 2021, Lollapalooza returned to Chicago’s Grant Park after a pandemic-induced year off.

    From headliners like Megan Thee Stallion, Foo Fighters and Post Malone to earlier sets from rising stars like Nessa Barrett and Tate McRae, there was something for everyone.

    In between sets, photographer Shervin Lainez met up with artists backstage to capture their 2021 Lolla experiences. Check out the full gallery of portraits below.

    Also make sure to revisit our daily Lollapalooza recaps: day one saw Miley Cyrus bring the house down, day two found Tyler, the Creator leading a great wave of hip-hop, day three brought Journey and Limp Bizkit, and Foo Fighters closed out a massive day four.

    Cavetown Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Cavetown, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Young the Giant Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Young the Giant, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Mothica Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Mothica, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Sofia Valdes Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Sofia Valdes, photo by Shervin Lainez
    JXDN Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    JXDN, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Porches Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Porches, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Modest Mouse Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Modest Mouse, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Omar Apollo Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Omar Apollo, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Jessia Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Jessia, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Renforshort Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Renforshort, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Noga Erez Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Noga Erez, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Nessa Barrett Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Nessa Barrett, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Elohim Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Elohim, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Ashe Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Ashe, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Elderbrook Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Elderbrook, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Vic Mensa, Grandson and Jessie Reyez Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Vic Mensa, Grandson and Jessie Reyez, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Young the Giant Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Young the Giant, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Orville Peck Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Orville Peck, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Jessie Reyez Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Jessie Reyez, photo by Shervin Lainez
    photos Black Pumas Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Black Pumas, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Tyler Posey Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Tyler Posey, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Angels and Airwaves Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez photos
    Angels and Airwaves, photo by Shervin Lainez
    photos Gus Dapperton Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Gus Dapperton, photo by Shervin Lainez
    photos Dermont Kennedy Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Dermont Kennedy, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Grandson and Jessie Reyez Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Grandson and Jessie Reyez, photo by Shervin Lainez
    The Front Bottoms Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    The Front Bottoms, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Ashe photos Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Ashe, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Kim Petras Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Kim Petras, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Perry Farrell Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Perry Farrell, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Mt. Joy Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Mt. Joy, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Tate McRae Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Tate McRae, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Modest Mouse Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Modest Mouse, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Orville Peck Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Orville Peck, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Tai Verdes Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Tai Verdes, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Dayglow Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Dayglow, photo by Shervin Lainez
    MAX Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    MAX, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Black Pumas Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Black Pumas, photo by Shervin Lainez
    LP Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    LP, photo by Shervin Lainez
    BIA Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    BIA, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Taylor Janzen Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Taylor Janzen, photo by Shervin Lainez
    Sir Chloe Lollapalooza 2021 portrait shervin lainez
    Sir Chloe, photo by Shervin Lainez

