On July 29th, 2021, Lollapalooza returned to Chicago’s Grant Park after a pandemic-induced year off.

From headliners like Megan Thee Stallion, Foo Fighters and Post Malone to earlier sets from rising stars like Nessa Barrett and Tate McRae, there was something for everyone.

In between sets, photographer Shervin Lainez met up with artists backstage to capture their 2021 Lolla experiences. Check out the full gallery of portraits below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Also make sure to revisit our daily Lollapalooza recaps: day one saw Miley Cyrus bring the house down, day two found Tyler, the Creator leading a great wave of hip-hop, day three brought Journey and Limp Bizkit, and Foo Fighters closed out a massive day four.

Cavetown, photo by Shervin Lainez Young the Giant, photo by Shervin Lainez Mothica, photo by Shervin Lainez Sofia Valdes, photo by Shervin Lainez JXDN, photo by Shervin Lainez Porches, photo by Shervin Lainez Modest Mouse, photo by Shervin Lainez Omar Apollo, photo by Shervin Lainez Jessia, photo by Shervin Lainez Renforshort, photo by Shervin Lainez Noga Erez, photo by Shervin Lainez Nessa Barrett, photo by Shervin Lainez Elohim, photo by Shervin Lainez Ashe, photo by Shervin Lainez Elderbrook, photo by Shervin Lainez Vic Mensa, Grandson and Jessie Reyez, photo by Shervin Lainez Young the Giant, photo by Shervin Lainez Orville Peck, photo by Shervin Lainez Jessie Reyez, photo by Shervin Lainez Black Pumas, photo by Shervin Lainez Tyler Posey, photo by Shervin Lainez Angels and Airwaves, photo by Shervin Lainez Gus Dapperton, photo by Shervin Lainez Dermont Kennedy, photo by Shervin Lainez Grandson and Jessie Reyez, photo by Shervin Lainez The Front Bottoms, photo by Shervin Lainez Ashe, photo by Shervin Lainez Kim Petras, photo by Shervin Lainez Perry Farrell, photo by Shervin Lainez Mt. Joy, photo by Shervin Lainez Tate McRae, photo by Shervin Lainez Modest Mouse, photo by Shervin Lainez Orville Peck, photo by Shervin Lainez Tai Verdes, photo by Shervin Lainez Dayglow, photo by Shervin Lainez MAX, photo by Shervin Lainez Black Pumas, photo by Shervin Lainez LP, photo by Shervin Lainez BIA, photo by Shervin Lainez Taylor Janzen, photo by Shervin Lainez Sir Chloe, photo by Shervin Lainez