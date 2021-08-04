Menu
The Aftermath of Lollapalooza on The What Podcast

Barry, Brad, and Lord Taco discuss how the Chicago festival might foreshadow next month's Bonnaroo

Tyler, the Creator, Foo Fighters, and Megan Thee Stallion, photos by Jen Vesp
Consequence Staff
August 4, 2021 | 3:00pm ET


    Lollapalooza is in the books and Brad from The What podcast, a show dedicated to live music festivals, was there… sort of. Brad, Barry and Lord Taco go over the aftermath of the huge Chicago festival to see how it might foreshadow things to come for other events — including Bonnaroo.

    Brad shares his experiences with Covid-19 protocols at the 100,000-capacity event, the first major festival put on in the US since the pandemic began. The co-hosts consider what other events might learn in the aftermath of Lollapalooza — and how we won’t really know what lessons there are for another two weeks.

    It’s not all doom and gloom, though, as they also go over some of the musical and cultural highlights from the weekend’s festivities. Listen to the whole episode above.

    The What Podcast originally launched in 2018 as a way for two Bonnaroo veterans to talk about the thing they love in life the most: Bonnaroo. Over time, the podcast has evolved to cover the rest of the North American festival landscape and touring industry as a whole.

    In between dissecting lineups and discussing the latest headlines, you’ll also hear interviews with artists, such as Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.

