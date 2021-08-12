Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Lollapalooza Was Not a Super-Spreader Event, Chicago Public Health Commissioner Says

The festival reports that 90% of attendees were vaccinated

lollapalooza super spreader not chicago public health
Lollapalooza, photo by Nick Langlois
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 12, 2021 | 3:56pm ET

    Lollapalooza was one of the first major music festivals to return since the pandemic began, meaning that for better or worse, it acted as a test case for how the live music industry might fare over the next few months. Although the festival’s execution of safety protocols raised some eyebrows, city officials like Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Allison Arwady says that the massive event did not cause a major spike in coronavirus cases.

    “We are now 14 days past the first day of Lolla and we are continuing to investigate cases of COVID,” Arwady wrote on Twitter today. “There have been no unexpected findings at this point and NO evidence at this point of ‘super-spreader’ event or substantial impact to Chicago’s COVID-19 epidemiology.”

    Lollapalooza required attendees to either give proof of vaccination at point of entry or have received a negative COVID test no more than 72 hours before the festival began. As Billboard notes, Lolla reported last week that 90 percent of the roughly 385,000 attendees — that’s not including crew, staff, and performers — were vaccinated. Out of that 385,000, Arwady said there are currently 203 total COVID cases that have been traced back to Lollapalooza.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Although it has not yet been a full 14 days since the final day of Lollapalooza, some health officials are suggesting that enough time has passed to determine the ultimate effect of the festival on COVID case numbers. “We expect most cases would have had onset in the first week after the festival with some cases possibly during the second week after,” Dr. Mark Dworkin, Associate Director of Epidemiology at University of Illinois Chicago, told Consequence.

    With photos indicating that many Lollapalooza residents were not wearing masks, Dr. Dworkin added that because outdoor circumstances vary so much, it’s difficult to define how necessary they are. “Each time a large number of people gather during the pandemic, it becomes a natural experiment with some factors we can measure — like the number of people gathered — and some we won’t likely know, like how many people are shedding virus,” Dworkin said. “There are other important factors to consider, too, like what proportion of the people are vaccinated and how crowded they are so it’s hard to know with certainty if masks are needed outdoors. The safest thing from a public health view is to mask when you can’t be confident the risk will be low.”

    Lollapalooza Covid Protocols Report
     Editor's Pick
    On the Ground at Lollapalooza: How Are the Festival’s COVID-19 Protocols Holding Up?

    Last week, Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot defended her decision to greenlight Lollapalooza. “We checked with [attendees] every single day, multiple times a day,” she told local radio station ​​WVON-AM. “Every single day, they turned hundreds of people away, either who didn’t have the right paperwork or had an expired test that wasn’t [taken] within 72 hours. That tells me there is a rigor around the protocols that they were using to screen people.”

    Advertisement

    The results may have emboldened other venues and promoters to implement similar policies. Earlier today, AEG, the second-largest concert promoter in the United States, announced that it would require proof of full vaccination before allowing entry.

    Stay safe and mask up. Better yet, grab a face covering from Consequence Shop, where we are donating a portion of all proceeds to independent artists impacted by the pandemic. For a limited time, you can also get 50% off all designs.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Tony Bennett 2021 tour dates canceled live concert cancel fall shows Tony Bennett, photo via Getty

Tony Bennett Cancels Remaining 2021 Tour Dates

August 12, 2021

Jamie Spears Agrees to Step Down as Britney Spears' Conservator

Jamie Spears Agrees to Step Down as Britney Spears' Conservator

August 12, 2021

Dave Grohl with daughter

Dave Grohl Once Flew to the US for a Father-Daughter Dance in the Middle of an Australian Tour

August 12, 2021

chris stapleton nothing else matters metallica cover

Chris Stapleton Covers Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters": Stream

August 12, 2021

 

Meet Me At The Altar Model Citizen

Meet Me @ the Altar Rewrite the Handbook on Easycore and Pop-Punk With Model Citizen EP

August 12, 2021

Pearl Jam Ten Opus Podcast debut album origins

Pearl Jam's Ten Is Alive Because of an Unlikely Series of Events

August 12, 2021

Maynard James Keenan details wife's cancer battle

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Wife's Breast Cancer Battle: "She Is My Rock"

August 12, 2021

elvis presley back in nashville box set artwork i'm leavin take 1 stream

Elvis Presley's Final Nashville Studio Sessions Collected in New Box Set

August 12, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lollapalooza Was Not a Super-Spreader Event, Chicago Public Health Commissioner Says

Menu Shop Search Sale