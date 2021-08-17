Menu
Lorde Shares New Single “Mood Ring”: Stream

Another track off the Jack Antonoff-produced Solar Power, due out this Friday

Lorde, photo by Ophelia Mikkelson Jones
August 17, 2021 | 2:18pm ET

    Lorde has today released “Mood Ring,” the third single from her forthcoming album, Solar Power. Watch the music video for the Jack Antonoff-produced track below.

    “Mood Ring” is full of references to practices of new age mental wellness, though Lorde notes it’s meant to be an “extremely satirical look at all of those vibes.” “Ladies, begin your sun salutations/ Pluto in scorpio generation,” she sings on the bridge. “Love and light/You can burn sage/ And I’ll cleanse the crystals.”

    Further explaining the song’s inspiration in a press statement, Lorde said,

    “This is a song I am very excited about, it’s so much fun to me. Obviously when making this album I did a deep-dive into ’60s, Flower Child culture. I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again. That really resonated to me when writing this album.

    One thing that occurred to me as a major parallel between that time and our time is our wellness culture and our culture of spirituality, pseudo-spirituality, wellness, pseudo-wellness. Things like eating a macro-biotic vegan diet or burning sage, keeping crystals, reading tarot cards or your horoscope. These were all things that they were dabbling in back then, and that me and my girlfriends are dabbling in today. I was like ‘I think there’s a pop song in here.'”

    “Mood Ring” follows earlier Solar Power singles “Stoned at the Nail Salon” and the title track, which we dubbed our Song of the Week upon its release. The full LP is out this Friday, August 20th, with Lorde set to support it on a world tour next year. Tickets are already well and sold out, but you can still find your passes on the secondary market here.

