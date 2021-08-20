Menu
Lorde Performs Solar Power Tracks, “Green Light” on Good Morning America: Watch

Including her first-ever live performance of "California"

lorde good morning america solar power california green light performace
Lorde on Good Morning America
August 20, 2021 | 10:07am ET

    New York City’s Homecoming Concert is set to take place in Central Park this weekend to celebrate the (let’s be honest, tentative) return of live music. But Lorde beat them to it on Friday morning, becoming the first musician to perform in front of a live Central Park audience for Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series in almost two years.

    Promoting the release of her highly anticipated (but already polarizing) new album, Solar Power, Lorde delivered a pair of singles from the LP. That included her first-ever live performance of the song “California,” as well as the title track. In front of a largely masked, youthful crowd, she also sang her Melodrama smash “Green Light,” which may have only served to highlight the stark contrast between her latest full-length and her past hits.

    Watch replays of all three songs, plus Lorde’s sit-down chat about Solar Power and her upcoming tour, below.

    Speaking of that tour, the whole thing is already well and sold out, but you can still snag tickets via the secondary market.

