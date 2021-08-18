Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Los Angeles County to Require Masks at All Major Outdoor Events

Regardless of vaccination status

mask sign
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 17, 2021 | 8:14pm ET

    It’s been said that live music is back, but for more and more major cities, that promise comes with caveats. Today, in an effort to combat spiking COVID-19 cases, ​​the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a new order requiring attendees of any major outdoor event to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. This requirement goes into effect on Thursday, August 19th, at 11:59 p.m.

    As Variety points out, the easily-transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus is now predominant in L.A. County (though a vast majority of hospitalized patients have not been vaccinated). This news follows orders issued last month, which reinstated a mask mandate for most indoor spaces, including concerts, restaurants, gyms, and more. With this new order, outdoor concerts and music festivals of 10,000 attendees or more will now require folks to wear masks, too, except for when “actively eating or drinking.”

    This mandate follows last week’s news that both Live Nation and AEG, the country’s two largest concert promoters, will require proof of vaccination for all artists, crew, and attendees at US venues and festivals. Beginning next month, all New York City venues are requiring proof of vaccination for indoor concerts — negative COVID tests will not be accepted. Some artists, like Limp Bizkit, Korn and Lynyrd Skynyrd, have cancelled and/or postponed tour dates over COVID concerns.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Stay safe and mask up. Better yet, grab a face covering from Consequence Shop, where we are donating 50% of net proceeds to independent artists impacted by the pandemic.

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Latest Stories

Governors Ball giveaway

Win a Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience at Governors Ball 2021

August 16, 2021

Tyler the Creator Duran Duran ACL

Tyler, the Creator and Duran Duran Join Austin City Limits' 2021 Lineup

and August 11, 2021

Dave Grohl Stevie Nicks

Shaky Knees Taps Foo Fighters to Replace Stevie Nicks on 2021 Lineup

August 10, 2021

music festival mask

Bonnaroo 2021 to Require COVID-19 Vaccination or Negative Test to Attend Festival

August 10, 2021

 

psycho vegas 2021 mastodon

Psycho Las Vegas 2021 Adds Mastodon and More, Unveils Set Times

August 10, 2021

gathering of the juggalos 2021 lineup danny brown vanilla ice kid n play chris hansen steve-o

Gathering of the Juggalos 2021: Danny Brown, Steve-O, and To Catch a Predator's Chris Hansen Lead Lineup

August 4, 2021

Decibel Music Fest LA 2021

Decibel Metal & Beer Fest 2021 Los Angeles Lineup: Converge, Cave In, Sacred Reich, Deadguy, and More

August 3, 2021

DaBaby Governors Ball

Homophobic Rapper DaBaby Dropped From Governors Ball, Austin City Limits [UPDATED]

August 2, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Los Angeles County to Require Masks at All Major Outdoor Events

Menu Shop Search Sale